posted by martyb on Thursday October 04, @09:27PM
The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation reports:
Just a third of Americans can pass a multiple choice "U.S. Citizenship Test", fumbling over such simple questions as the cause of the cold war or naming just one thing Benjamin Franklin is famous for.
And of Americans 45 and younger, the passing rate is a tiny 19 percent, according to a survey done for the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation.
Worse: The actual test only requires that 60 percent of the answers be correct. In the survey, just 36 percent passed.
Among the embarrassing errors uncovered in the survey of questions taken from the U.S. Citizenship Test and conducted by Lincoln Park Stragtegies:
- 72 percent of respondents either incorrectly identified or were unsure of which states were part of the 13 original states.
- 24 percent could correctly identify one thing Benjamin Franklin was famous for, with 37 percent believing he invented the lightbulb.
- 12 percent incorrectly thought WWII General Dwight Eisenhower led troops in the Civil War.
- 2 percent said the Cold War was caused by climate change.
Also at Sputnik and The Tri-City Herald
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @09:31PM
Who is wasting their time doing these surveys?
Let us be honest, most people doing surveys these days are the same people falling for Nigerian prince scams. Everyone else stopped answering any calls or emails or texts from anyone they don't know.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Barenflimski on Thursday October 04, @09:36PM
Who cares if people know anything about Benjamin Franklin, if they can't agree on one set of facts from yesterday?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday October 04, @09:36PM
I haven't thought of the 13 original states since Jr High school, some 50 years ago. You'll have to forgive me for forgetting them, I had to free up some brain cells for Brady Bunch trivia, which is a lot more useful in today's society.
Then again, who the hell thought Ben invented the light bulb, or Eisenhower was in the civil war? As a previous poster said, these survey respondents must be the same folks that fall for spam.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @09:37PM (3 children)
Passing the test just shows that you, as an immigrant, might have picked up a little bit about what it means to be an American.
Being born and raised in America (and frankly, being born to AMERICAN parents) results in a far more profound understanding, one that might not be captured by a test like this.
We want Americans to be Citizens, not un-Americans.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @09:38PM (1 child)
Someone does not understand their own country. You, it is you.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @09:47PM
No, I'm afraid I'm going to have to side with our contrarian troll today. You're the one who doesn't understand America. The thing that's out of date is the citizenship test. Instead of a passing score being above some amount, passing scores should be scores below a certain amount.
Ignorance: the #1 American value!
Actually, we should also add some math problems to the citizenship test, like $7 = 3x + 1$, solve for $x$. (Remember, if you get $x = 2$, go back to Russia you incel eurofag!) Fear of maths and science: the #2 American value!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday October 04, @10:19PM
The press on a regular basis covers the ceremonies when newly-minted Americans actually become citizens, generally with quotes from a few of them.
The very proudest and most ardently-American newly minted Americans are those who are overcome with joy because they were born and raised in countries where criticizing the government could get them prosecuted, if not actually _executed_.
Vladimir Putin is a whole lot worse than most Americans expect: his critics have a way being ruled suicides when their brains are found spattered all over stairwells.
President Duterte of the Philippines is quite proud of his having ordered the murders of quiet literally _thousands_ of merely accused drug dealers, as well as a few whose murders he ordered for No Apparent Reason.
It Put The Fear Of God In Me when Trump praised Duterte for doing so, as well as Trump's having repeatedly pointed out how cool North Korea is, because when Chairman Kim says "jump", everyone in the land jumps. There's also Trump's having pointed out that he was so inspired by the Chairman of the PRC having appointed himself Chairman For Life, thus leading Trump to suggest America should have a President For Life just so as to Keep Up With The Xis.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @09:37PM (3 children)
Perhaps?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @10:00PM (2 children)
Bad education system perhaps?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @10:01PM (1 child)
Can it be considered bad when it meets its objective?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @10:03PM
Only 2% thought the cold war was caused climate change, proof positive that common core has failed!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @09:58PM
What is the Jew-approved answer to cause of Cold War? Is it equally misleading as the Jew-approved answer to the cause of Civil War?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday October 04, @10:08PM (3 children)
A couple days ago I read of some politician's call for "civics to be taught in school again".
They don't teach CIVICS anymore? Civics teaches stuff like what it is about America that leads us to believe we have freedom of speech or the God-given right to drive Heavy Armor down main street provided we equip our tanks with rubber treads.
It happens that I went to high school in an Air Force town, not far from a Navy town. So my high school was _heavily_ into the teaching of civics and history.
However, it was taught in the second semester of my Senior year. I regard leaving civics for last as a fundamental error: it should be taught in the _first_ semester of the Freshman year. And why? Because otherwise kids who drop out of high school will be completely unaware of their Constitution Rights. Doubtlessly that's why hilarity ensues so much among high school dropout who come to the attention of the legal authorities.
Every call you get with blocked ID, answer it with "Hello Mrs Crawford".
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday October 04, @10:11PM (1 child)
When I was going to school (in Oregon) back in the 90s we did not have a civics class in k-12. What little civics we discussed was mostly the modern Ginsburg style civics where you look to other model countries from Europe or post-apartheid South Africa. It isn't just that in some areas they are not teaching civics, there appears to be a disdain for civics.
"I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @10:16PM
Because there is no practical use for civics and only education that Does Stuff (tm) is deemed worthwhile these days.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @10:28PM
I've posted this before but I'll leave this here [thedreyfussinitiative.org] too and a great interview. [youtube.com]
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday October 04, @10:09PM (3 children)
A couple of year ago one of my coworkers was trying to pass the citizenship test and was studying like crazy for it. She asked me to quiz her on the answers because she wanted to get a perfect score. In my experience folks that come into the US legally and sit for the citizenship test put greater value on the test because they feel like they have a greater connection with the country for getting through the process.
There is no reason for people not to know these things.. they teach them to you at least once in school and they aren't particularly hard facts to remember.
"I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday October 04, @10:16PM (1 child)
The test prep documents for the citizenship test are far harder than the tests they actually use.
For example.
Test prep: name the original 13 colonies.
Actual test: name 3 of the original 13 colonies.
lib·er·tar·i·an·ism ˌlibərˈterēənizəm/ noun: Magical thinking that useful idiots mistake for serious political theory
(Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday October 04, @10:30PM
If what you say is true than I say good. People shouldn't be judged on their ability to study or retain knowledge. However, trying is a very good quality and one that should make any American proud. So, we ask that they try and don't set them up for failure. At least I hope that's how it works. If not, well then round up all Americans, give them the test and kick out the ones who fail. Which test would you rather take? The harder one implied in the study materials or one that shows you do care even if rote learning is not your thing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 04, @10:21PM
What did you eat for breakfast 64 days ago? It is quite simple stuff, you should be able to remember such an easy fact right?
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Thursday October 04, @10:24PM
more importantly.
I wonder