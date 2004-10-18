from the maximum-strength dept.
Google Podcasts creator program opens to provide training, funding, & promote inclusivity
With the Android app's launch in June, the Google Podcasts creator program was also teased to promote inclusive storytelling and increase diversity in podcasting. Google is now opening sign-ups for a training program that will feature seed funding to create unique and sustainable shows.
The Google Podcasts creator program aims to address two imbalances as the industry is skyrocketing in popularity: "Women and people of color are still underrepresented as hosts, and many of the world's most popular podcasts hail from western, urban areas." It has three main pillars:
- Empowering and training underrepresented voices through an accelerator program
- Educating a global community with free tools
- Showcasing participants' work as a model for others
The first pillar begins now, with Google partnering with PRX to lead and manage the program, including the 20-weeks of training. Interested partners can submit pitches for unique shows that highlight diverse viewpoints.
If you're a listener to Public Radio in the US you likely know This American Life, (TAL) a hugely popular documentary show out of WBEZ in Chicago.
Like many public radio programs, TAL was syndicated and distributed by Public Radio International (PRI), a powerhouse in public radio which could get your show onto many stations, and get it sent out via satellite. Essentially, if you were a Big Fish in public radio, PRI was likely where you went.
TAL has announced that they are now abandoning PRI in favor of the Public Radio Exchange, a scrappy, producer run, internet-only radio syndication site. Unlike PRI, where you need to be fairly big to make it worthwhile, any producer can put their programs up on PRX and have them available to any public radio station, either for free, or for money.
Or as Ira Glass put it:
The company that's going to deliver the audio files of our show to stations, PRX, has this website (prx.org, duh) where anyone can post a story or a full series and try to get radio stations to run it. What they're about is the democratization of public radio. Making it easy for you or any newcomer to get their work into the hands of program directors. I admire that.
Pocket Casts acquired by NPR, other public radio stations, and This American Life
Pocket Casts, widely considered to be one of the best mobile apps for podcast listening, has been acquired by a collective group that includes NPR, WNYC Studios, WBEZ Chicago, and This American Life. "This unprecedented collaboration furthers public radio's leading role as an innovator in audio discovery and distribution, while ensuring the continued support and growth of one of the most popular listening platforms on the market," the companies said in a press release announcing the news. That team of stations and podcast producers are responsible for some of the format's biggest hits like This American Life (duh), Serial, Radiolab, and Planet Money.
Moving forward, Pocket Casts will operate as a joint venture between the new owners. Philip Simpson and Russell Ivanovic, who formed Shifty Jelly (Pocket Cast's developer) in 2008, will have unspecified "leadership roles." The existing staff and development team is staying put. Owen Grover, a veteran of iHeartRadio / Clear Channel, has been named as Pocket Cast's CEO. NPR's apps including NPR One will remain in development.
Also at TechCrunch.
Google Podcasts App Launches, Years After It Canceled a Similar App
Google Podcasts is all about suggesting new shows
Google has officially entered into the podcatching space with a new Android-only app called Google Podcasts.
The app has the typical sorts of offerings when it comes to the more furnished dedicated podcatching apps out there such as a mosaic of top choices, a trending section and search. Google Podcasts syncs across all devices from Google Home to Android phones and tablets, letting users continue from where they left [off]. Specific to Google is a suggestion feature powered by Google Assistant that will proffer other shows in the same genre or on the same network.
Two competitors are Apple Podcasts and Pocket Casts.
Google announcement. Also at The Verge and Wired.
See also: Making sense of Google's podcast flip-flop, which discusses the ill-fated Google Listen.
Pocket Casts
Suddenly, the podcast management/discovery competition heats up:
Pocket Casts, the incredibly popular podcast application, announced today that it is opening up a public beta program for Android users. This will allow any interested user access to the app's newest features, with the caveat that builds might be broken or unstable. If you'd like to sign up for the public beta on Android, you can do so at this Google Play link.
[...] It's likely not a coincidence that this announcement comes on the heels of Google's introduction of its own app, called Google Podcasts.
