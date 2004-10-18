With the Android app's launch in June, the Google Podcasts creator program was also teased to promote inclusive storytelling and increase diversity in podcasting. Google is now opening sign-ups for a training program that will feature seed funding to create unique and sustainable shows.

The Google Podcasts creator program aims to address two imbalances as the industry is skyrocketing in popularity: "Women and people of color are still underrepresented as hosts, and many of the world's most popular podcasts hail from western, urban areas." It has three main pillars:

Empowering and training underrepresented voices through an accelerator program Educating a global community with free tools Showcasing participants' work as a model for others

The first pillar begins now, with Google partnering with PRX to lead and manage the program, including the 20-weeks of training. Interested partners can submit pitches for unique shows that highlight diverse viewpoints.