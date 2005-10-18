from the animated-participants dept.
The virtual vloggers taking over YouTube
A young Japanese woman sporting a giant pink bow and white opera gloves looks into the camera and gleefully greets her YouTube audience. She's about to try and solve a puzzle. Before diving into the game, she boasts with a smile: "Well, compared to all you humans, I can clear it much faster. No doubt about it!"
Yes, this YouTube personality isn't a real person. While she's voiced by a human, she's a digital, anime-style cartoon. Her name is Kizuna Ai, and she has more than two million subscribers to her channel. She's the most-watched "virtual YouTuber" on the site. Kizuna Ai is part of an emerging trend where 3D avatars – rather than humans – are becoming celebrities on YouTube, with dedicated fanbases and corporate deals. It's becoming so popular that one company is investing tens of millions in "virtual talent" and talent agencies are being established to manage these avatars.
It's a movement that has big implications for the future – it could change how brands market their products and how we interact with technology. It could even let us live forever.
Yes, that's right. It could let you "live" forever. The true immortality: being remembered only as an anime girl.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday October 05, @01:49PM
You mean all the anime girls in school uniforms are really bearded men named Phil in Cleveland?
(Score: 5, Informative) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday October 05, @02:00PM (1 child)
It's not that there is nothing here, of course there is. But it's being almost painted like it's some kind of novel revolution. It's very little different from animation, and virtually identical to rotoscoping with dubbing just on a computer. In fact, it is just a form of animation process. This isn't some sort of "AI's are taking over" like the BBC article is inferring but not explicitly stating. In short, it's PR-spin.
It may still merit discussion as a popular phenomenon - do people prefer this and if so why? But no, it won't let us live forever any differently than regular vlogging.
Come back to me when the AI is making its own coherent posts of it's own free will. Which will requiring giving AI free will, first.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 05, @02:43PM
I hope AI will be intelligent enough to never sign up for a Google account.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 05, @02:41PM
considering how much click bait is thrown on Youtube. I swear, you click ONE video featuring woman in a bikini, and for the next week all you get in your suggested videos is ass floss.
Searching for a chocalate bar? Ass floss. Searching for a review on a welding rig? Ass floss. Searching for a commentary on legal code? Ass floss.
Youtube and indeed Google equate new and click count with good. Which is hardly accurate when you are talking about anything important. There is only one or two really good video on how to do a valve adjustment or your particular car. But if it is new, and features ass floss, you get that first. There are a lot of videos on youtube by really skilled guys, who do 30 or 40 videos, and then sign off with "fuck it, this isn't worth it", because they get less play than the tart dejour.
So it follows that if the AI is there to make studying physics while looking at eye candy at the same time functional, that is what people will do for their 2 cent kickback. It is a cultural trend manufactured by a bad algo, appearently designed for the purpose of making bad culture. Of course that describes most big-corp content.
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Friday October 05, @02:48PM (1 child)
I remember being astonished that an animated character that sings was selling out music concerts.
I don't remember its name but I'm pretty sure it's also a Japanese thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 05, @03:21PM
Those would be the vocaloids, of which the most well known is Hatsune Miku. To think they've been around for over 10 years now! Quite a novelty at the time too, I even remember playing around with the software to make it sing whatever I wanted it to.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Friday October 05, @03:01PM
A cartoon voiced by a person, uploaded to YT as a digital media file. Where have I seen something like that before? Think, think, think.
Since Scooby-Doo is also a cartoon voiced by a person, our canine cartoon friend can help us evaluate the gushing claims of this story by applying the "Scooby-Doo Test": Using Scooby-Doo's name in place of the alleged gee-whiz alleged brand-new alleged disruptive cartoon they are swooning about and making sure their ideas still make sense.
Please put on your safety glasses. Here we go:
1. "Scooby-Doo has more than two million subscribers."
Result: Hype detected. While cool, Scooby is not earth-shaking, and not a new thing (his first cartoons came out the year I was born, and that wasn't recently). The three top-viewed videos-featuring-Scooby on YouTube have a combined quarter of a billion (with a "b") views. Yawn.
2. "Scooby-Doo is a virtual YouTuber."
Result: Nonsense detected. Even if Scooby were audio-edited to break the fourth wall, as the cartoon in TFS seems to do, that would not make him a "virtual" anything. Like the cartoon in question, he is a cartoon.
3. "Scooby-Doo is part of an emerging trend where 3D avatars – rather than humans – are becoming celebrities on YouTube"
Result: Nonsense detected. Scooby-Doo has been popular for almost fifty years. This means that cartoons have been popular for at least that long. They are not an "emerging trend". They are not "3D" in any meaningful sense, save that they are two-dimensional cartoon representations of a three-dimensional cartoon universe (as is any cartoon).
4. "Scooby-Doo is a movement that has big implications for the future."
Result: Nonsense detected. Cartoons are cartoons, and have been for a long time.
5. "Scooby-Doo could change how brands market their products (with big implications)"
Result: Nonsense detected. Sure, brands market with cartoons sometimes, but the occasional Joe Camel doesn't mean that cartoons have nor will turn marketing on its head.
6. "Scooby-Doo could change how we interact with technology (with big implications)"
Result: Nonsense detected. Sure, someone could design an interface that communicated with a user by Scooby-Doo saying "rut-roh Raggy" when an error occurs, for example, but this hardly has big implications for technology interaction.
7. "Scooby-Doo could even let us live forever."
Result: Nonsense (surprise!) detected. Scooby-Doo is not--cartoons are not--a vehicle by which human life occurs nor is preserved.
Thank you for attending today's testing. You are encouraged to discuss the results.