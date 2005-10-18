from the boss-wants-to-see-how-you-handle-pressure? dept.
I recently applied for a job in Silicon Valley.
The recruiter had me take a battery of tests that measured my verbal, mathematical and visual aptitude. I'd guess it was a mini-IQ test; it wasn't a mini-MMPI. As a result of the tests I was invited to interview onsite.
At the end of the interview the manager declared that he wanted me to take some tests.
His tests were brain teasers he had downloaded from a random website. The brain teasers had nothing to do with the work I was interviewing for. He seemed to ignore the battery of sophisticated tests I had been subjected to, and to believe that he could do better.
What is the REAL purpose of using brain teasers during an employment interview?
Is it just to make the candidate feel stupid? Are any of these people qualified to interpret the results? Are any of them industrial psychologists? Or is this all about power and control?
Please advise.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday October 05, @03:31PM (1 child)
These questions do approximately nothing to sort out whether a candidate is good at what they do. Ergo, don't use them.
My favorite question to get someone going is to describe a project that they did at a previous job, and combine that with some whiteboard coding and such for technical positions.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 05, @03:45PM
People think differently when seated, alone, at a keyboard, than when they are in front of a group of strangers, standing, with a fat marker in hand, writing on a goddamn wall.
Programming is an intimate affair; it's the encoding of one's thoughts.
All you're doing is picking out the "extrovert" coders, not the deep thinkers who spend the quiet, alone moments constructing a beautiful description of their own minds' processes.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 05, @03:39PM
Lots of people have careers. They might be "the best" in their chose field - but they are restricted to that field. Some of them may not bother to read anything, other than tech manuals, or corporate training manuals.
Some guy who has changed careers a couple of times, has an eclectic reading history, has traveled, has a hobby or six - he's probably equipped to handle these "brain teasers".
This guy is probably prepared to "think outside the box", when needed. He can probably cope with unexpected emergencies, as well as lesser problems.
Alternatively, the interviewer is being careful to NOT HIRE anyone smarter than himself.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday October 05, @03:40PM (1 child)
I always assumed it was to see how well someone can reason when under pressure, to this end it does not matter what brain teaser they use as long as they can see how you act when trying to solve one.
"I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 05, @03:47PM
Every day, being in an uncomfortable verbal situation with strangers, solving deceptive riddles or writing code by hand on a wall with a marker.
It's all so stupid.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 05, @03:47PM
Is it just to make the candidate feel stupid?
Yes. And to accept peanuts as payment for the priviledge of working for superior beings.
Are any of these people qualified to interpret the results? Are any of them industrial psychologists?
No. No. Prfff. What are you smoking?
Or is this all about power and control?
Gotcha!