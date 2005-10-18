from the it's-"border"-not-"boarder" dept.
New Zealand will now fine travellers who do not provide phone passwords when they cross the New Zealand border. Travellers who refuse to provide the password to their mobile device will be hit with a fine of up to $5000. This change to NZ law does not bode well for the New Zealand travel industry with an averse reaction from tourists who will now avoid New Zealand. Previously NZ customs officers could demand that a device be relinquished but not the password to unlock it. The intent of the access is to search the phone file-by-file where customs have a "reasonable cause to suspect" that a search is required. In 2017 a total of 537 searches were carried out. The New Zealand Council for Civil Liberties has objected to the new law describing it as a grave invasion of personal privacy". Travellers have taken to social media to express their opinion on the new law.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Friday October 05, @05:12PM (1 child)
Okay, how about if my phone is open with nothing I care about in the phone's internal soldered-in FLASH storage, and I keep private stuff on an encrypted microSD that I remove before they invade my phone? I haven't tried it but it seems trivial to set links to the microSD for apps that store personal info.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 05, @05:20PM
Bravo. Spoken like a typical user.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday October 05, @05:18PM
So you are saying I should now enter New Zealand with a wiped phone/laptop like I would do in China (the way this is going, I am starting to get the idea that all international travel should be done in this state) and download everything over encrypted lines once in country? But they have better infrastructure, and no wondering if a great firewall is going to block me once I am there. Seems like a hell of a deterrent, eh?
Security theater is never worth the price of admission.