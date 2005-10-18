from the why-do-they-call-it-"dope"? dept.
Justice Dept. announces charges against 7 Russian operatives for cyber attacks
Seven Russian military intelligence officers were charged with hacking anti-doping agencies and other organizations, the Justice Department announced at a press conference Thursday.
According to a Justice Department press release, a grand jury in Pennsylvania sent the indictment, which says that beginning around December 2014 and up through May 2018, the operatives conducted sophisticated computer hacking operations that affected people in the U.S., corporations, international organizations and their employees around the world, "based on their strategic interest to the Russian government."
According to Eric Welling, Deputy Assistant Director for the FBI's Cyber Division, these GRU hackers operated under the name "Fancy Bear Hacking Team," the same group of Russian government-backed hackers that was the focus of Special Counsel Robert Muller's indictment of GRU hackers early this summer. Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division, John Demers, said that these hackers were caught "red-handed" in a "conspiracy to hack a variety of individuals and organizations in the United States, Canada and Europe" with the goal of distorting the public's perception of truth.
International anti-doping organizations and officials were targeted by the Russian operatives after they exposed and condemned Russia's athletic doping program. According to Justice Department officials, the operatives tried to publicize information they had stolen in order to undermine and delegitimize the anti-doping organizations.
Update: Russia cyber-plots: Dutch defend decision not to arrest suspects
The Dutch government has defended a decision not to detain four Russians accused of an attempted cyber-attack on the global chemical weapons watchdog in The Hague. The suspected Russian agents were sent home as it was not a criminal inquiry, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.
The US and UK have joined the Netherlands in blaming Russian spies for a series of cyber-plots worldwide. Russia has complained of a "stage-managed propaganda campaign".
Also at the BBC.
Back in November Russia was suspended from international athletics after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) exposed widespread state-sponsored cheating and corruption. The executive director of Russia's Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Nikita Kamayev, resigned as Russia scrambled to have the competition ban lifted in time for the 2016 Olympics. Ten weeks ago Kamayev announced that he wanted to write a book revealing the history of doping in Russian athletics.
"I want to write a book about the true story of sport pharmacology and doping in Russia since 1987 while being a young scientist working in a secret lab in the USSR Institute of Sports Medicine," he told the newspaper in an email. "I have the information and facts that have never been published."
Just as inspectors from the athletics’ world governing body IAAF were due to start a two-day visit to Russia to assess any progress made with regard to anti-doping processes, Kamayev suddenly died of a massive heart attack. In a remarkable coincidence, the former founding chairman of RUSADA, Vyacheslav Sinev, who left the agency in 2010, also unexpectedly died on 3 February.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has confirmed that its Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS) database has been accessed by a "Russian cyber espionage group operator by the name of Tsar Team (APT28), also known as Fancy Bear."
The breach was made possible by spear phishing of an "International Olympic Committee (IOC)-created account for the Rio 2016 Games" that saw the account-holder's passwords obtained.
"The group accessed athlete data," WADA says, "including confidential medical data - such as Therapeutic Use Exemptions delivered by International Sports Federations (IFs) and National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) - related to the Rio Games; and, subsequently released some of the data in the public domain, accompanied by the threat that they will release more."
Fancy Bear is thought to also go by the names APT 28 and Tsar Team. Whatever the group's name, the site [please think before visiting site run by hackers - Ed] on which it has posted a rationale for its attack claims no national affiliation. The Russian link comes from WADA director general Olivier Niggli, so says the agency "has been informed by law enforcement authorities that these attacks are originating out of Russia."
The Russian link matters because ahead of the Rio games the nation was the subject of accusations of systematic, government-sponsored doping. Some Russian athletes were even banned from competition. Others were roundly booed during the games.
[Continues...]
A newly released World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report has found that the scale of Russian doping at the 2012 London and 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, as well as other events such as the 2013 World Championships in Athletics, was much larger than previously thought:
International sports's antidoping watchdog on Friday laid out mountainous evidence that for years Russian officials orchestrated a doping program at the Olympics and other competitions that involved or benefited 1,000 athletes in 30 sports. The findings intensified pressure on the International Olympic Committee to revisit Russia's standings at the 2014 Winter Games and penalize the nation ahead of the 2018 edition.
The evidence, published by the World Anti-Doping Agency, was the coda to a set of investigations conducted by the Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, who issued a damning report in July that prompted more than 100 Russian athletes to be barred from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The follow-up report outlined competitions that had been tainted by years of extraordinary preparations, ensuring Russia's dominance at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, the 2013 track and field world championships in Moscow and the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, the "apex" of Russia's cheating at which it took advantage of controlling drug-testing.
The subterfuge included using table salt and Nescafé instant coffee granules to conceal tainted urine, the report said. Some samples were clearly fraudulent: Urine provided by two female hockey players at the Sochi Games contained male DNA. Yet Mr. McLaren suggested that the full extent of the cheating might never be known. "It is impossible to know just how deep and how far back this conspiracy goes," he said Friday, calling the "immutable facts" of his report clear but far from comprehensive. "For years, international sports competitions have unknowingly been hijacked by the Russians."
WADA report (151 pages) and statement. More documents available here. Also at USA Today (opinion column):
The only way to restore integrity to the Olympic movement is with a testing agency that is not beholden to the International Olympic Committee or its sports federations. Require the respective Olympic committees to sign on, agreeing to uninhibited and unannounced out-of-competition testing. Insist that the sports federations cede responsibility for sanctions.