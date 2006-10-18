from the bad-move-space-cadet dept.
Submitted via IRC for chromas
Elon Musk isn’t on his Twitter leash yet, so he’s taunting the SEC
On Saturday, Elon Musk settled a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission claiming that he had violated federal securities laws by tweeting that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Now, days later, Musk has tweeted out a sarcastic message to the SEC:
Just want to [say] that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2018
Musk has long waged a rhetorical war against shortsellers—investors who borrow shares of Tesla in order to profit if the price drops. Here he's suggesting that the agency—whose mission is to protect investors from CEO misconduct—is actually harming the value of Tesla's stock by enforcing securities laws against Musk and Tesla.
[...] Saturday's settlement required Musk to step down as Tesla's chairman, appoint two new independent directors, and pay a $20 million fine. The deal also requires Tesla's board to "establish a new committee of independent directors and put in place additional controls and procedures to oversee Musk's communications." But according to Recode's Teddy Schleifer, that requirement doesn't kick in for 90 days after signing, giving Musk a few more weeks of unfettered tweeting.
[...] The stock market did not seem thrilled about Musk's latest tweet today. After falling 4.4 percent during the regular trading session, Tesla's stock price fell by another two percent in the minutes after Musk tweeted.
The judge overseeing the case has asked Tesla and the SEC to write a joint memo justifying the settlement. It's due next week. Ordinarily, this would just be a formality, but Musk's tweet is certainly not going to help the process go more smoothly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 06, @01:32AM (1 child)
The guy is off his meds, will end up in prison.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 06, @01:44AM
Or lose Tesla, Gigafactory & SolarCity (owned by Tesla). He owns SpaceX himself, so SEC can't easily take that away.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 06, @01:41AM (1 child)
And anyone who denies Musk has mental problems at this stage of the game is either an idiot or also in the grip of mental illness.
I've been saying Musk was messed up for years. Pretty soon, all the deniers are going to be eating crow.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 06, @01:48AM
Everyone who disagrees with me is wroooooong!
Maybe you are the mentally ill one. Plus you're an irrelevant peasant instead of a billionaire.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 06, @01:47AM
Good job there Elon! As we all know, when a pack of dogs snap at you, the proper response is to kick one again. They will totally stop, rather than get enraged or want revenge.