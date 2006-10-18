Lawsuit seeks to stop FEMA's "Presidential Alert" system to cellphones citing First Amendment violation
A new lawsuit filed in New York is seeking to stop the implementation of FEMA's new "Presidential Alert" messaging system, an alert used for national emergencies that can be deployed by President Trump. Plaintiffs in Manhattan are suing Mr. Trump and FEMA Administrator Brock Long, claiming the alert system is a "violation of Americans' First and Fourth Amendment rights to be free from Government-compelled listening, as well as warrantless, non-consensual trespass into and seizure of their cellular devices."
Plaintiffs compare the alert system to "hijacking private property for the purpose of planting a Government-controlled loudspeaker in the home and on the person of every American." This new presidential alert is nationwide and only used for advance warning of national crises.
According to FEMA, the alert is not a text or SMS (short message service) but an audio and text warning that will display as a notification across a user's cellphone -- similar to the ones carriers receive during Amber Alerts and weather emergencies.
Previously: FEMA Emergency Test Message to be Sent to Most U.S. Cell Phones on Sept. 20 (or Oct. 3)
What to Expect From the U.S. Wireless Emergency Alert Test Today
IPAWS National Test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA)
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on September 20, 2018. The WEA portion of the test commences at 2:18 p.m. EDT, and the EAS portion follows at 2:20 p.m. EDT. The test will assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure for distribution of a national message and determine whether improvements are needed. The WEA test message will be sent to cell phones that are connected to wireless providers participating in WEA. This is the fourth EAS nationwide test and the first national WEA test. Previous EAS national tests were conducted in November 2011, September 2016, and September 2017 in collaboration with the FCC, broadcasters, and emergency management officials in recognition of FEMA's National Preparedness Month.
[...] Cell towers will broadcast the WEA test for approximately 30 minutes beginning at 2:18 p.m. EDT. During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA should be capable of receiving the test message. Some cell phones will not receive the test message, and cell phones should only receive the message once. The WEA test message will have a header that reads "Presidential Alert" and text that says:
"THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."
The WEA system is used to warn the public about dangerous weather, missing children, and other critical situations through alerts on cell phones. The national test will use the same special tone and vibration as with all WEA messages (i.e. Tornado Warning, AMBER Alert). Users cannot opt out of the WEA test. If circumstances, such as a major weather event, cause the IPAWS National Test to be postponed, the back-up date is Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
What to Expect From the Wireless Emergency Alert Test Wednesday:
The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System on Wednesday will send a test message to everyone using a phone in the US that runs on a network operated by a carrier participating in the the Wireless Emergency Alert system. You'll know you've gotten the message if the header reads "Presidential Alert."
The content of the message will also make it clear you've received the test message. "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed," it'll read. If you've ever received an Amber Alert on your phone, the WEA test might look similar. That's because both types of messages are sent through the same Federal Emergency Management Agency system.
[...] The test message will be sent at 11:18 a.m. PT/2:18 p.m. ET on Wednesday, though FEMA says it might take a few minutes for the test to make it to all phones. Your phone may alert you that the test message has arrived in a slightly different manner than normal text notifications, FEMA says. "WEA includes a special tone (some describe it as quite loud) and a vibration, both repeated twice," according to a description on the FEMA website.
[...] The WEA test will be followed by a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, which is a similar message that will be played over broadcast radio and television stations, at 11:20 a.m. PT/2:20 p.m. ET. Both tests were originally planned for Sept. 20 but were postponed until Oct. 3 because of Hurricane Florence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 06, @09:41PM
Long live Emperor Trump!
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday October 06, @09:44PM (3 children)
One thing I hate about my new phone is I can't disable these stupid alerts. Never even knew they existed until there was a missing kid, 500 miles away, at 2 AM. Damn phone scared the shit out of me. Next day lots of people were bitching about it, and then some SJW said "please don't disable these alerts, they're important!". Once I knew I could disable them it was quick work to do so.
Recent alerts I've gotten. The power in my area is out. No shit, the TV and lights turned off, going outside no streetlights are working. Figured it out for myself a good 5 minutes before the alert. Next one was the power was back on. Um, yeah. I was watching TV when that one came in.
Don't even get me started about the missing kids in the middle of the night. What do you think I'm gonna do, get out of bed, dress, and drive around in my car looking for them? Not gonna happen.
I suspect the main issue with the presidential alert is due to the shit Trump spews via twitter, and we're afraid he'll spew that same shit with an alert I can't disable.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 06, @09:51PM
I'm happy to live in NY State and pay a little more tax than in other states. Looking for our NY Attorney General to go after Trump's history of tax fraud next. At least some of the money and gifts from his father that he's hidden are (I believe) not protected by statute of limitations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 06, @09:52PM
What phone do you have? Even the iPhone lets the user disable AMBER alerts and Emergency alerts.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Saturday October 06, @10:00PM
I too disabled those Amber alerts as soon as I got the first one. 99.99999999999999999999999999999% of the time it's just custody dispute crap in a messy divorce. Fuck that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 06, @09:50PM (3 children)
Um, no. It can be deployed by ANY President. Even the ones that come after Trump.
As long as it's not abused and used only for actual emergency notifications (aside from the hopefully rare test), what's the fucking problem? While the situations are rare when it's appropriate to get some kind of message out to everyone in the country, when it happens it's damn useful. I'm thinking of when all airplanes across the U.S. were grounded for several days after the 9/11 attacks -- sending that notice out via this method would be appropriate IMO.
Sheesh, cell phones have been around for decades, and there's been ONE test of this system. I'd suggest waiting to see how it's used, before bitching about it. But some people see "Trump" and they're instantly foaming at the mouth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 06, @09:54PM
First they came for my cellphone and I said nothing because cell phones are for kids. . .
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday October 06, @09:54PM
There are Many Problems With Mobile Privacy but the Presidential Alert Isn’t One of Them [eff.org]
https://twitter.com/Snowden/status/1047562087059341312 [twitter.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 06, @10:02PM
Don't want to hear from any president poking a message at my phone, now or later, daytime or night time. Who cares if all the planes are grounded, anyone that is actually scheduled to fly at that time will find out soon enough, if nothing else their airlines will notify the actual people that are affected. Have you got a better example for why any president should be able to address everyone in the country (when we have no useful way to send messages back)?
Here's a logical extension to show you what this means. I was in S. Korea on a beach in the 1980s and there was a string of loudspeakers (big PA horns) blasting propaganda 24/7. I think they were partly there to keep everyone aware that spies from the north could be swimming or kayaking in at any time (this was common back then), but when I asked it was mostly about how great the current national leadership was doing. I asked our host how he dealt with the constant barrage and he shrugged, said that he sort of tuned it out.
Now with this alert system and the ability to broadcast to any phone, we have the potential of the same kind of yammering, without the government even needing to maintain a PA system--the phone companies will maintain their networks on their own.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 06, @09:50PM
It'll be interesting to see how a majority Republican bench deals with an issue like this. #BrettWins
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Saturday October 06, @09:58PM
At first I was thinking "wtf" but on reading the complaint, it makes sense -- see paragraphs 20 & 21 at the second link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bNkhKVRAFFMrGBqib_fUVsq7b0uteyCv/preview [google.com]
Paragraph 20 cites Kovacs v. Cooper: https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/336/77/ [justia.com]
And also Martin v. Struthers: https://caselaw.findlaw.com/us-supreme-court/319/141.html [findlaw.com]