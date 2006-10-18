from the further-privatizing dept.
Afghan officials reject push to privatize war
Afghan officials have rejected a proposal by Blackwater founder Erik Prince to have his private military contracting company take over the training and advising of the Afghan armed forces.
Prince lobbied several Afghan politicians on a recent trip to the country and has been discussing his proposal to privatize parts of the U.S. military mission in the country for over a year, according to Reuters.
But Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has repeatedly dismissed the idea. "Under no circumstances will the Afghan government and people allow the counterterrorism fight to become a private, for-profit business," Ghani's national security adviser said in a statement to Reuters Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis has also rejected the proposal, saying in August, "When Americans put their nation's credibility on the line, privatizing it is probably not a wise idea."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 06, @11:25PM
Those dead guys were mercenaries.
.
The mercenaries had been using ILLEGAL ( illegal under the Geneva Convention ) ammo which caused horrible wounds to people who were shot with it.
.
What is a horrible wound ? Well, when you're shot with a 7.62mm NATO round, it makes a hole in your body not much larger than the diameter of the round. The illegal ammo blows a hole in you the size of a pot roast, with ONE shot. Visualize that wound and imagine what you'd think if one of your buddies suffered such a wound.
-
Is it any wonder the "enemy" in Fallujah wanted to kill those mercenaries and burn them and hang them on the bridge ? If your buddies had been shot with ammo
that blew their bodies apart and caused them to quickly bleed to death as a result of being hit by one round, you'd want to get some payback on the guys who did that.
-
The larger lesson is that mercenaries will do stuff that regular military may not do, and that doesn't lead to world peace. It leads to people wanting revenge by any means possible.
So it's a wise decision not to allow a private army in Afghanistan, because the blowback would ultimately be against the US, not against the private army.