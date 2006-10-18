Stories
Microsoft Pulls Windows 10 - October 2018 Update After Reports of Documents Being Deleted

posted by takyon on Saturday October 06, @03:41PM   Printer-friendly
from the remember-me? dept.
OS

martyb writes:

The Verge reports Microsoft pulls Windows 10 October 2018 Update after reports of documents being deleted:

Microsoft has stopped distributing its latest Windows 10 October 2018 Update. The software giant started rolling out the update during the company's Surface event earlier this week, but some Windows 10 immediately noticed their documents were being deleted. "We have paused the rollout of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) for all users as we investigate isolated reports of users missing some files after updating," says Microsoft on its support site for Windows Update.

Microsoft is now recommending that affected users contact the company directly, and if you've manually downloaded the October update then "please don't install it and wait until new media is available." Other Windows 10 users have been complaining that the Microsoft Edge browser and other store apps have been unable to connect to the internet after the October 2018 Update, and the update was even blocked on certain PCs due to Intel driver incompatibilities.

The "Ask Woody" blog notes:

My Recuva trick for restoring deleted data doesn't work all the time. Recuva itself doesn't work all the time, even in the best circumstances (particularly on solid state drives). This isn't one of those best circumstances.

Note the strategic timing of the announcement. Microsoft has known about this bug since October 2. I reported on it[*], along with a workaround that works most of the time, on October 4. They waited until early Saturday morning, October 6, to acknowledge the problem and pull the plug.

[*] It may not happen to all users, but the bug is especially nasty; here's the full title and subtitle of the above-linked story:

Did you upgrade to Win10 1809 and lose all of your documents and pictures? There's a fix for that. — If, in spite of my warnings, you upgraded to the latest version of Win10, and you lost all of your \Documents, \Pictures, \Music, \Videos or other folders, DON'T DO ANYTHING until you've tried this fix.

takyon: A user in our IRC channel says that the update deleted the contents of the user's Documents folder.

Also at ZDNet.

Original Submission


