Selfie deaths: 259 people reported dead seeking the perfect picture
The quest for extreme selfies killed 259 people between 2011 and 2017, a 2018 global study has revealed.
Researchers at the US National Library of Medicine recommend that 'no selfie zones' should be introduced at dangerous spots to reduce deaths.
These would include the tops of mountains, tall buildings and lakes, where many of the deaths occurred.
Drowning, transport accidents and falling were found to be the most common cause of death.
But death by animals, electrocution, fire and firearms also appeared frequently in reports from around the world.
Selfies: A boon or bane? (open, DOI: 10.4103/jfmpc.jfmpc_109_18) (DX)
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 07, @04:14AM
Natural selection, bitches.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Nerdfest on Sunday October 07, @04:20AM
"and nothing of value was lost".
If I end up going out in a blaze of misadventure it's going to be something way cooler than taking pics of myself making duck lips. It'll also probably involve a lot of fire.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 07, @04:22AM
What problem?
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday October 07, @04:44AM (1 child)
So many beautiful young lives being lost to Photography. Horrible "carnage" in Canada this summer. When 3 Vloggers died in the Canada waterfall (RIP!!!). They heard water falling -- tinkle tinkle -- they thought streaming. We love streaming, right? And we don't know if they were vlogging when they died. Maybe they were. And maybe they weren't. But, probably they were. Obama loves the selfies. As everybody knows. Remember the Nelson Mandela funeral, the memorial? Snap snap snap. But even Obama said these folks went TOO FAR, he banned them from our precious Federal Lands because they took too many pictures at Yellowstone. Where we have the most MAGNIFICENT geysers in the world. Huge eruptions.
And I did a Sub to remind you all, be careful. Canada, dangerous. Waterfall, dangerous. Look out, watch what you're doing, what's going on around you -- not just in the View Finder. Or you might die for Social Media. We love Social Media, we don't want to die for it, right? But, VERY BIASED SoylentNews Editors told me "no"!! #StopTheBias [twitter.com] And I think we had a lot of SoylentNews readers dieing because they didn't read that one. foxnews.com/world/2018/07/06/three-social-media-stars-die-after-falling-100-feet-over-waterfall-while-hiking-police.html [foxnews.com]
#StopTheBias [twitter.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 07, @05:10AM
Believe it or not, there's more than one waterfall in Canada. You'll need to be a little more specific about where you think there was carnage. And what's with the tearing you reference?
"Multiple exclamation marks are a sure sign of a diseased mind."
-- Sir Terry Pratchett
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday October 07, @04:57AM
This is utterly retarded. 259 over a seven year period is less than 40 people worldwide per year. So we're advised to create and issue a ban over a significant amount of real estate for that? How many sources of death are there that kill that many people? How many huge bans on our behavior should we thus implement?
For example, there's vastly more deaths on mountains from bad weather, falls, etc than selfies. Should we ban people from mountains altogether?