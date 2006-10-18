Ear Spring geyser, located in Yellowstone National Park, had long been engorged by years of trash left inside of it by ill-mannered tourists. So naturally when the geyser erupted in September, unleashing its usual blast of searing-hot water and air, a nasty wave of dreck followed.

[...] The garbage had clearly been building within the geyser for a while, as evidenced by the breadth of the objects retrieved. A pyrex funnel, a rather large cement block, three cigarette butts, a no.2 pencil, a plastic spoon, a Solo jazz cup, a baby pacifier and various other things were found after Ear Spring's 30-foot belch on September 15.

The garbage blast was also historic: Some of the objects are believed to date back to the 1930s and are primed to be "inventoried by curators and may end up in Yellowstone's archives," per the NPS.