Heavily Littered Yellowstone Geyser Spews Tons of Trash Into Air During Eruption
Ear Spring geyser, located in Yellowstone National Park, had long been engorged by years of trash left inside of it by ill-mannered tourists. So naturally when the geyser erupted in September, unleashing its usual blast of searing-hot water and air, a nasty wave of dreck followed.
[...] The garbage had clearly been building within the geyser for a while, as evidenced by the breadth of the objects retrieved. A pyrex funnel, a rather large cement block, three cigarette butts, a no.2 pencil, a plastic spoon, a Solo jazz cup, a baby pacifier and various other things were found after Ear Spring's 30-foot belch on September 15.
The garbage blast was also historic: Some of the objects are believed to date back to the 1930s and are primed to be "inventoried by curators and may end up in Yellowstone's archives," per the NPS.
Also at Motherboard.
(Score: 3, Funny) by snufu on Sunday October 07, @06:29AM
Garbage in, garbage out.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday October 07, @06:45AM (1 child)
People, this isn't hard. You're don't want something, you're done with it, you flush it. Not the babies -- we'll be getting very tough on that one. And a lot of you know this, I'm talking to the ones that don't. Keep America Beautiful!!!
#StopTheBias [twitter.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 07, @06:53AM
It's a growing problem internationally.