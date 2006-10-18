from the sorry-me-please-banks dept.
'Desperate' North Korea turns to bank hacking sprees to rake in much-needed dosh
Hackers backed by the North Korea government are attempting to ransack foreign banks to raise funds for the cash-strapped hermit nation.
Researchers at FireEye say that a gang dubbed APT38* are trying to pull off a billion-dollar money grab, and are working separate from the infamous Nork-sponsored Lazarus group.
According to FireEye, the APT38 group is apparently operating as a subset of a larger North Korean hacking operation known as TEMP.Hermit. The bank-focused group is thought to be behind North Korean cyber-attacks on the 2016 Bank of Bangladesh heist and the 2018 Banco de Chile attack, and others, incidents that had previously only been believed to have been TEMP.Hermit operations.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday October 07, @11:09AM
Don't forget, China's great. And Xi is a great gentlemen. President Xi has MASSIVELY UPPED the sanctions against #NoKo [twitter.com]. Said he wants them to denuclearize. Progress is being made -- we're making great progress TOGETHER!!!!
#StopTheBias [twitter.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 07, @11:19AM
N. Korea is becoming somewhat less of a hermitage, isn't it? If things progress a little further, they'll require a new moniker.
Had to think a few moments - N. Korea is supposedly a Communist nation. But, in some ways, they don't seem very Communistic. Just to check, I did a search for "type of government in N. Korea".
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/what-type-of-government-does-north-korea-have.html [worldatlas.com]
So, less communistic than it is a hereditary dictatorship. Just had to clarify all of that . . .
