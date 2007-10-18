Stories
The Apple II Source Code for the LOGO Language Found

posted by martyb on Sunday October 07, @01:14PM
from the have-you-ever-programmed-a-6502? dept.
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Adafruit visited the history of the LOGO "turtle graphics" language not long ago.

Now on Twitter, folks have found the source code for the LOGO program used on Apple II computers. Source on GitHub.

It turns out that the program was written on a DEC PDP-10 minicomputer running the Incompatible Timesharing System (ITS).

I'd take it that the code is in 6502 assembly and the program works the whole Apple II memory map for functionality. Did ITS have a 6502 cross-compiler or did the MIDAS program have separate target environments?

Very interesting programming archaeology – see the source code yourself along with the full PDP-10 ITS image still maintained today.

-- submitted from IRC

  by Arik on Sunday October 07, @01:56PM

    by Arik (4543) on Sunday October 07, @01:56PM
    Summer of '83, we had black and white cameras and a darkroom for half the day, and PCs with Logo for the other half.

    And even with two halves spoken for, there were somehow breaks and lunch left over. Those were mostly spent listening to music by the fence.

    I had "Wierd Al Yankovic" and "Speaking in Tongues" on cassette.

    Good times.
    --
    "This font is your font, you can't see my font."
