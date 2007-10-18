Stories
Chernobyl Solar Farm Opens Adjacent to Site of Infamous Nuclear Disaster

posted by martyb on Sunday October 07, @10:44PM   Printer-friendly
Business

fliptop writes:

A couple of years ago the Ukraine was looking for investors to help build a renewable energy power plant inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. On October 5th, about 100 meters (330 feet) from the remains of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Solar Chernobyl flipped the switch on their 1MW facility:

This first stage occupies about 4 acres, and authorities have offered over 6,000 acres (about 10 square miles) for solar farms. Ultimately, as much as 100 MW of solar power could be constructed. The area is already well set up with connections to the power grid. The four nuclear reactors could produce up to 4,000 MW.

Two previous solar-energy farms—with 82 and 100 MW capacity—were built in the Crimea region of Ukraine, which has been annexed by Russia, cutting off Ukraine's supply. Russia and Ukraine have long-running disputes over natural-gas supplies that are so extensive, there's a Wikipedia page devoted to them. Ukraine still relies on Russian[sic] for nuclear fuel for other power plants, and for coal, which remains a significant energy source in the country.

Also at Gizmodo, Phys.org.

Investors Sought for Chernobyl Renewable Energy Plant 4 comments

butthurt writes:

The Ukraine is looking for investors for a renewable power project in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Solar energy would provide 1 GW of electrical generating capacity, greater than any project completed so far, and other energy sources such as biogas would provide an additional 400 MW, for a total of 1.4 GW (peak, the submitter assumes). The Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the last unit of which which closed in 2000, was rated at 4 GW. The planned project would take advantage of electrical transmission lines originally fed by the nuclear plant.

It is hoped that the Ukraine's dependence on natural gas imported from Russia would be lessened.

The solar portion of the project is expected to cost €1 billion ($1.1 billion). Interest has been expressed by the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development, as well as firms from Canada and the United States.

coverage:

Original Submission

