Spacex Will Attempt to Make a Historic West Coast Landing Sunday Night:
This will be SpaceX's 17th launch attempt this year.
[...] On Sunday night, SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, which is a couple of hours north of Los Angeles. While the company has landed several first stage boosters on a drone ship offshore from California, until now it has not attempted to land at a site along the coast. But now it has completed the "Landing Zone 4" facility and received the necessary federal approvals for rockets to make a vertical landing there.
This Block 5 first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket has previously flown once before, launching 10 Iridium NEXT satellites into a polar orbit 625km above the Earth. It returned to a drone ship off the West Coast after that flight. The payload launching Sunday night, the SAOCOM 1A satellite for Argentina's Space Agency, weighs less than a lot of the Falcon 9 payloads launched into a Sun synchronous orbit several hundred kilometers above the Earth. Therefore, the first stage will have ample fuel to return to the new coastal landing site.
SpaceX is also likely to try and retrieve one-half of the Falcon 9 rocket's payload fairing. It has come close to catching these before with its large, catcher's-mitt shaped net attached to a boat, but it has yet to succeed.
SpaceFlightNow reports:
Launch time: Approx. 0221 GMT on 8th (10:22 p.m. EDT; 7:22 p.m. PDT on 7th)
Launch site: SLC-4E, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SAOCOM 1A for CONAE, Argentina's space agency. SAOCOM 1A is the first of two SAOCOM 1-series Earth observation satellites designed to provide radar imagery to help emergency responders and monitor the environment, including the collection of soil moisture measurements.
Launch will be live streamed on YouTube starting approximately 15 minutes before launch. Backup launch time is on Thursday.
(Score: 2) by julian on Sunday October 07, @09:18PM
I'll be driving down to Lompoc to watch it, assuming it doesn't get scrubbed. My plan is to be somewhere around 34°40'13.9"N 120°33'39.3"W which is about 6.3km away from Launch Complex 4. I don't know if the road will be closed but even if I have to watch from just outside Lompoc that's still only around 10km.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday October 07, @09:28PM
It looks like SpaceX will fall short of its goal of 30 launches for 2018, hitting maybe 24 launches. Compare to 18 launches in 2017. The market for Falcon 9 or greater capabilities is leveling off (don't expect many Falcon Heavy launches at all). SpaceX will have to attract smallsat customers if it wants to boost its launch rate. It can probably do so; a November 19 ridesharing mission [wikipedia.org] will carry "more than" 70 small satellites, which works out to less than $1 million per satellite (could be more or less depending on the size).
SpaceX could even become its own largest "customer" by launching satellites for Starlink [reddit.com].
It's good that SpaceX has gotten approval for rocket landings in California, because now is the time for the company to get serious about reusability. All Block 4 launches are complete. Block 5 is supposed to be the last major iteration of the Falcon 9 design, and the easiest to refurbish. With the improvement in thrust over Block 4, they may be able to land all Block 5 first stage boosters. If BFR is delayed, Block 5 will remain the company's workhorse for years to come.
BFR is interesting for many reasons, but one big one is that it could potentially be cheaper to launch than Falcon 9 with the capability to lift more than Falcon Heavy. The rear cargo pods and increase in payload fairing volume could allow it to carry a lot of smallsats. Rockets dedicated to single tiny payloads (at a higher $/kg) may not be as attractive as some people believe:
Later this year, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch its biggest batch of satellites yet [theverge.com]
Rocket Report: Firefly resurrected, World View accident, Bezos to talk space [arstechnica.com]
