Chinese Head of Interpol Disappears, Resigns While Under Investigation by China

posted by martyb on Monday October 08, @03:26AM   Printer-friendly
takyon writes:

Interpol Chief, Detained by China, Resigns Under 'Supervision' of Party Watchdog

In a stunning move that could set back the country's efforts to expand its global presence, the Chinese Communist Party announced late Sunday that the missing president of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, was under investigation on "suspicion of violating the law" and was "under the supervision" of an anticorruption watchdog tied to the party. The announcement that Mr. Meng, a Chinese national, was being detained was posted online by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the party's watchdog against graft and political disloyalty, on Sunday night. A few hours later, Interpol said it had received Mr. Meng's resignation "with immediate effect."

[...] While China may have had its eye on placing its citizens in other top posts at prominent global organizations, "the fact that Meng was 'disappeared' without any notice to Interpol will undermine this Chinese global outreach effort," Mr. Ku said. "It is hard to imagine another international organization feeling comfortable placing a Chinese national in charge without feeling nervous that this might happen."

The announcement of Mr. Meng's detention came hours after his wife, Grace, told reporters in Lyon, France, that before her husband had vanished on a trip to China, he had sent her a phone message with an emoji of a knife. She interpreted the knife image to mean "he is in danger," she said in a brief statement to reporters on Sunday in Lyon, where the two were living and where Interpol is headquartered. Ms. Meng gave her statement at a hotel, keeping her back to reporters so that her face would not be captured on camera, a precaution that she said was for security reasons for herself and her children. She said she had received the message with the knife image shortly after Mr. Meng arrived in China. It came just four minutes after she received a message from him saying, "Wait for my call," she said. She has not heard from him since. She reported his disappearance to the French police on Oct. 4. A French police investigation is now underway, with the authorities saying that he had boarded a plane and arrived in China, but that his subsequent whereabouts was unknown.

In addition to serving as president of the international crime fighting body, Mr. Meng is also a vice minister in the Chinese Ministry of Public Security.

Also at Bloomberg and The Washington Post.

  • (Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Monday October 08, @04:31AM (3 children)

    by Fluffeh (954) Subscriber Badge on Monday October 08, @04:31AM (#745800) Journal

    I'm trying to work out whether :

    1) Folks have always been vanishing in the night in these "corruption" instances and I've never heard/cared.
    2) Whether things are starting to actually be reported about this (and the people are potentially more visible like this chap or the movie star the other day etc) or
    3) Whether the party has actually worked out that they can just "vanish" people they don't like and no-one bats an eye.

    Whatever the case, it's got to be a bit scary when you can just vanish for weeks on end and the best someone can come up with is "suspicion of violating the law". It seems that your profile no longer seems to matter too much, it's not backwater peasants being bungled int othe back of a truck, it is high profile individuals.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 08, @04:47AM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Monday October 08, @04:47AM (#745808) Journal

      5 days ago: China's "Missing" Actress Fan Bingbing Back in Beijing After Secret Detention [hollywoodreporter.com]

      The practice of "residential surveillance at a designated location” was introduced into Chinese criminal law in 2012. The system allows the Chinese police to detain anyone suspected of endangering state security, plotting terrorism or significant corruption at an undisclosed location for up to six months without access to legal counsel or family contact. The practice has been regularly condemned by international rights groups since its introduction.

      Anti-corruption campaign under Xi Jinping [wikipedia.org]

      A far-reaching campaign against corruption began in China following the conclusion of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012. The campaign, carried out under the aegis of Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (paramount leader), was the largest organized anti-graft effort in the history of Communist rule in China.

      Upon taking office, Xi vowed to crack down on "tigers and flies", that is, high-level officials and local civil servants alike. Most of the officials investigated were removed from office and faced accusations of bribery and abuse of power, although the range of alleged abuses varied widely. As of 2016, the campaign has 'netted' over 120 high-ranking officials, including about a dozen high-ranking military officers, several senior executives of state-owned companies, and five national leaders. More than 100,000 people have been indicted for corruption. The campaign is part of a much wider drive to clean up malfeasance within party ranks and shore up party unity. It has become an emblematic feature of Xi Jinping's political brand.

      Executed largely under the direction of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and its Secretary from 2012 to 2017 Wang Qishan along with corresponding military and judicial organs, the campaign was notable in implicating both incumbent and former national-level leaders, including former Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) member Zhou Yongkang and former military leaders Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong. Such investigations broke the unspoken rule regarding 'PSC criminal immunity' (Chinese: 刑不上常委) that has been the norm since the end of the Cultural Revolution.

    • (Score: 2) by arslan on Monday October 08, @05:07AM

      by arslan (3462) on Monday October 08, @05:07AM (#745818)

      Answer for your first question is these occurrences are increasing and the net is getting wider - at least compare to the last 10 years. The most recent "high profile" person was one of the top Chinese actress, Fan Bing Bing [bbc.com]. She had the same fate, where she disappeared for months only to recently re-appear with a long winded confession of guilt and re-assertion of her faith in the party in her social media account and a large hefty tax evasion fine of $100+ million, likely most of her fortune.

      Given she has no/minimal political influence or have any state related information but just pure financial wrong-doing (tax evading the party) probably saved her from disappearing forever.

    • (Score: 2) by Arik on Monday October 08, @05:07AM

      by Arik (4543) on Monday October 08, @05:07AM (#745820) Journal
      Yeah, it's been happening for a long time, what's new is that there are some sort of rules around it and it's more often reported/disclosed.

      So in a way, it's actually improving. But this guy was very high profile, and they clearly knew he couldn't disappear without it being noticed. I have no idea why they grabbed him, but it has to have been something big - bigger than corruption.
  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday October 08, @04:47AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Monday October 08, @04:47AM (#745807)

    ChineseChina Disappears Head of Interpol Disappears

    There, FTFY.

