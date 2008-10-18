At one point in time, it was considered an accomplishment when a robot arm could pick up something as delicate as an egg without crushing it between a pair of pincers. But as researchers from the University of Tokyo's Ishikawa Senoo Lab demonstrate—with the assistance of a high-speed camera monitoring the subtle movements—this agile three-fingered hand can manipulate and reposition Rubik's fiendish puzzle cube with impressive dexterity.

[YouTube video: Rubik's Cube Manipulation Using a High-speed Robot Hand]

Not pictured in this video is an overhead camera system that can capture and process video at an astonishing 500 frames per second. It recreates what your brain is subconsciously doing as you play with a Rubik's Cube in your hands, constantly monitoring the shape, position, angle, and center of gravity of the toy so that the fingers are always positioned properly to provide enough torque to spin the faces of the cube and line up all those colored tiles.