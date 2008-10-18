Major Climate Report Describes a Strong Risk of Crisis as Early as 2040
A landmark report from the United Nations' scientific panel on climate change paints a far more dire picture of the immediate consequences of climate change than previously thought and says that avoiding the damage requires transforming the world economy at a speed and scale that has "no documented historic precedent."
The report, issued on Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a group of scientists convened by the United Nations to guide world leaders, describes a world of worsening food shortages and wildfires, and a mass die-off of coral reefs as soon as 2040 — a period well within the lifetime of much of the global population.
The report "is quite a shock, and quite concerning," said Bill Hare, an author of previous I.P.C.C. reports and a physicist with Climate Analytics, a nonprofit organization. "We were not aware of this just a few years ago." The report was the first to be commissioned by world leaders under the Paris agreement, the 2015 pact by nations to fight global warming.
The authors found that if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the current rate, the atmosphere will warm up by as much as 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) above preindustrial levels by 2040, inundating coastlines and intensifying droughts and poverty. Previous work had focused on estimating the damage if average temperatures were to rise by a larger number, 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius), because that was the threshold scientists previously considered for the most severe effects of climate change. The new report, however, shows that many of those effects will come much sooner, at the 2.7-degree mark.
Scientists Call for $2.4 Trillion (per year) Shift From Coal to Renewables
The world must invest $2.4 trillion in clean energy every year through 2035 and cut the use of coal-fired power to almost nothing by 2050 to slow the quickest pace of climate change since the end of the last ice age, according to scientists convened by the United Nations.
[...] To limit warming to 1.5 degrees [Celsius] would require a roughly fivefold increase in average annual investment in low-carbon energy technologies by 2050, compared with 2015. The $2.4 trillion needed annually through 2035 is also an almost sevenfold increase from the $333.5 billion Bloomberg NEF estimated was invested in renewable energy last year.
See also: IPCC climate change report calls for urgent action to phase out fossil fuels - live
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Monday October 08, @11:06AM
And at one point, they spoke of "synergies" between adaptation and mitigation while ignoring that most examples of mitigation don't mitigate (and thus, don't have anything to synergize with). You end up with a lot of harmful crap like ethanol subsidies in the US (funny how certain parties got the climate religion long enough to pass that, eh?) and expensively subsidized renewables in Europe which, let us note, often don't reduce dependence on fossil fuels, but provide avenues for turning public funds into private profit.
If this were a serious report, they'd outline right in that summary the possible scenarios (for example, even a simple temperature increase versus cost/benefit). I'd still probably disagree with that (since the IPCC traditionally exaggerates such in favor of their preferred solution), but at least it'd be more honest.
A big missing factor here is the complete ignorance of economic factors like poverty and overpopulation. There's no point to slamming down on the brakes, if it results in a huge surge in poverty (which I think it will, based on the success of past mitigation attempts). And that in turn will result in higher levels of overpopulation and subsequently make for a likely return to fossil fuels at a near future time. I think it's telling that they can't demonstrate that the cure is better than the disease.
And it's interesting that they don't discuss climate sensitivity to green house gases. The estimates so far allow for long term temperature increases over 1.5 C already. I don't buy that myself, but it is interesting that the IPCC report fails to consider what should be a serious probability by their own reckoning, that mitigation is already too late for the temperature thresholds of 1.5 C and 2 C mentioned. Another indication that they're not seriously considering reasonable outcomes of their models and predictions.