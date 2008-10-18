from the if-you-think-healthcare-is-expensive,-try-going-without-it dept.
A new analysis by researchers from Brown University and the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation has found that nonfatal injuries in the U.S. in the year 2013 cost more than $1.8 trillion.
And nearly all injures are preventable, said Dr. Mark Zonfrillo, an associate professor at Brown University's Warren Alpert Medical School and a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Hasbro Children's Hospital.
The study, led by Zonfrillo, found that in 2013 about one in 10 individuals in the U.S. was treated for an injury at a hospital, resulting in an annual cost of $1.853 trillion. The findings were published on Monday, Oct. 8, in the journal Injury Epidemiology.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Monday October 08, @06:06PM (3 children)
We could save a lot of money by just finishing off most people with major injuries.
That's both the most humane and most cost-effective thing to do.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday October 08, @06:30PM (2 children)
Define humane, because I'm not sure your version syncs with mine.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday October 08, @06:40PM (1 child)
They ain't suffering no more.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday October 08, @06:46PM
So why are you still alive?