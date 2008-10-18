from the meanwhile-don't-get-sick-or-hurt dept.
The bipartisan plan to end surprise ER bills, explained:
The policy proposal, which you can read here, essentially bars out-of-network doctors from billing patients directly for their care. Instead, they would have to seek payment from the insurance plan. This would mean that in the cases above, the out-of-network doctors couldn't send those big bills to the patients, who'd be all set after paying their emergency room copays.
The doctors would instead have to work with patients' insurance, which would pay the greater of the following two amounts:
- The median in-network rate negotiated by health plans
- 125 percent of the average amount paid to similar providers in the same geographic area
The Senate proposal would also require out-of-network doctors and hospitals to tell patients that they are out of network once their condition has stabilized, and give them the opportunity to transfer to an in-network facility.
[...] it's pretty good policy too! That's the general feedback I got from Zack Cooper, an associate professor at Yale University, who, along with his colleague Fiona Scott Morton, has done a lot of pioneering research to uncover how frequently and where these surprise bills happen.
"It is fantastic that they're doing something, and that it's bipartisan," he says. "It's one of those areas where we can agree what is happening now is not good, and this gets us 80 percent of the way to fixing it."
[...] "My concern here is that in-network rates are already quite high, so we're cementing that into the system," he says. "The current world gives emergency physicians tremendous power in negotiating higher in-network rates."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 08, @09:28PM
Are there still people out there who think politicians will fix this? The entire health care and insurance industries are some of the most regulated in the world. This will only add more crap that makes it more opaque and more expensive.
It is at the point where if you have a $1k deductible and the actual price is $300 they will bill you $10k (ie, the "chargemaster"), so that you pay 3x more just for having insurance. But if you lie and say you do not have health insurance you can pay the correct rate of $300. However, if you mention at all that you do have insurance it is too late and they need to bill you the "chargemaster" rates.
http://selfpaypatient.com/2014/01/03/insured-patients-can-save-money-by-pretending-to-be-uninsured/ [selfpaypatient.com]
There is just no way this could happen without government meddling.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Monday October 08, @09:30PM (2 children)
This seems like a stupid plan.
So someone is going to pay either:
Am I the only one who can see several ways unscrupulous people are going to profit even more from that?
What is the chance of the US getting a proper taxpayer funded healthcare system, like the rest of the civilised world enjoys?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 08, @10:05PM (1 child)
You like socialism. There are many countries where you can enjoy this. You are not prohibited from leaving the USA to seek the worker's paradise of your dreams.
I don't like socialism, anarchy, Islamic theocracy, or communism. There is only one country for me. I'm stuck here fighting to preserve what I like. Leave me alone. Quit trying to take my choice away.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Monday October 08, @10:07PM
Why do you claim they have less right to to choose the direction of their supposedly democratic homeland than you do?