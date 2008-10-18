Stories
Scientists Want to Use Dirty Nappies as a Source of Raw Materials

posted by martyb on Monday October 08, @07:27PM
from the coming-clean dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

[...] buried in each used nappy [diaper -Ed.] are hidden treasures, according to Marcello Somma, who is head of research and development at Fater, an Italian joint venture between Procter & Gamble and Angelini Group.

Fater has developed what it claims is the first industrial-scale process that can extract these valuable materials, and it is already up and running in Treviso, Italy. Now, as part of a project called EMBRACED, it is building a biorefinery next door to make best use of these recycled substances.

Technical minds have been trying to recycle nappies since 1992, says Somma, but it has proved to be a ball of trouble.

"When you change a nappy you wrap it onto itself and so basically you have a kind of bomb of four waste types intimately linked with each other," says Somma. "There is plastic waste – polyethylene and polypropylene, paper waste – because there is cellulose, a super-absorbent polymer and the organic fraction – the human contribution."

Fater, which has been trying to recycle disposable nappies for a decade, has found the trickiest stage is at the start: opening it.

Hmm, the baby's first diapers must be especially valuable, containing the black tar they do.




  • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday October 08, @07:33PM

    by ikanreed (3164) on Monday October 08, @07:33PM (#746097)

    Is this guy a Netflix producer?

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 08, @07:43PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 08, @07:43PM (#746104)

    What exactly is the valuable material in used diaper? Why bother with summary if it ain't saying shit?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 08, @07:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 08, @07:51PM (#746106)

    Those scientists don't to use dirty diapers. They want other people to do it.

  • (Score: 2) by edIII on Monday October 08, @08:02PM

    by edIII (791) Subscriber Badge on Monday October 08, @08:02PM (#746112)

    Fater, which has been trying to recycle disposable nappies for a decade, has found the trickiest stage is at the start: opening it.

    I would think the trickiest part was getting past people asking, "but why?"

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 08, @08:27PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 08, @08:27PM (#746115)

    When I was there several years ago, the kids did not use diapers. They went on the street ( I know, disgusting but hey if dog owners can pick it up ...)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 08, @08:27PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday October 08, @08:27PM (#746116) Journal

    100% soft cotton diapers. Shake or scrape the payload out into the toilet, and flush. Rinse the cotton clean, then throw it into a bucket of water with bleach in it. Let the bucket fill for a day or two, then put the diapers into the clothes washer. You buy these diapers by the dozen, and the new mother should have collect about six dozen from her baby showers. Those may or may not be enough to keep Baby going - she may need more for a baby who soils diapers more often than other babies. I hardly think that any infant will need more than 9 dozen, before he is potty trained.

    The best thing about them? They can be used as "hand me down" diapers. The second or third child can recycle those diapers again!! Well - maybe the third is asking too much. Diapers do wear out. But, then you can recycle them for cleaning rags, or animal bedding, or just about anything that cotton can be used for!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 08, @08:27PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 08, @08:27PM (#746117)

    So, the valuable parts seem to be:

    High quality plastics for use in other plastic products
    Waste matter for fertilizer
    Cellulose for things like ethanol, polymers and fertilizers

