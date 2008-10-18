from the RIP dept.
A limo crash in New York has killed 20 people. The vehicle sped downhill towards an intersection of two highways, hit a stop sign, and crashed into a parked SUV. Two nearby pedestrians were also struck and killed:
[Read the latest: A passenger expressed concern about the limo shortly before the crash.]
The 17 friends had all piled into a white stretch limousine for what was supposed to have been a birthday celebration at an upstate New York brewery. But they never reached their destination. [...] The crash killed all 18 occupants of the limousine, including the driver, as well as two pedestrians, in an accident that left deep tire tracks in the ground and the small town about 40 miles west of Albany reeling.
[...] In an afternoon news conference outside Albany, the State Police offered few details about the accident, though Christopher Fiore, first deputy superintendent of the State Police, said that the limousine had been licensed in New York. Its driver was required to wear a seatbelt; its passengers in the back were not, he said. Only one person inside the limousine apparently survived the initial impact; that person later died after being flown in a helicopter to an Albany hospital.
Stretch limousines are modified after manufacturing and are generally not subject to the same safety regulations that are imposed on the protective structures for passenger cars. Such oversized vehicles have been involved in tragic accidents in New York before: In 2015, a limo carrying a bridal party of eight women crashed with a pickup truck in Cutchogue, N.Y., killing four people.
Further details show that the ride should never have happened:
The modified limo that crashed and killed 20 people wasn't even supposed to be on the road, New York's governor said Monday. On top of that, the driver "did not have the appropriate driver's license to be operating that vehicle," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. The startling revelations bring more anguish to those grieving the deaths of 20 people in the quaint town of Schoharie. [...] "That vehicle was inspected by the New York State Department of Transportation last month and failed inspection and was not supposed to be on the road," Cuomo said.
A relatively local paper out of Albany, NY — The Times Union — has additional information on the crash. The intersection lies at the bottom of a hill on a road with a 50 mph (~85 kph) speed limit. There have been several accidents there before, some involving tractor trailers.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 09, @08:48AM (2 children)
What I don't get, what's the fascination/attraction in using those stretch limousines?
I'd rather hire a bus or a train car, be them customised but with enough room to stand and move around, I see those limos more like a sarcophagus in the space available to move.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Tuesday October 09, @09:26AM
I have never been in one but I can see the attraction for special occasions. They are just posh people carriers and I see nothing wrong with that in principle.
Some commentators are complaining that stretch limos are not made to adequate standards and are too big for the roads (even in the USA? Have they never seen a bus or truck?). As far as build standards go, that may be an issue for another day, but in this case the limo had recently failed a roadworthiness check but was still being hired out by a known criminal and illegal immigrant who was tolerated because he was a police informer. The reported lack of any skid marks is a clue as to the cause of the crash.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @09:54AM
Apparently, they rented a *bus*. Then the bus broke down and the company sent them that limo instead as replacement so they are not stranded. The company seems shady.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Nuke on Tuesday October 09, @08:53AM
Hire company was owned by an Indian, and it sounds like it was run to Indian standards.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ledow on Tuesday October 09, @08:55AM (3 children)
Unlicensed driver, unroadworthy vehicle, but most importantly: NO evidence of any use of the DAMN SEATBELTS.
"Shortly before the crash, one of the victims inside the limousine sent a text suggesting that she was worried about the vehicle’s condition, using a profanity to describe the car."
It's a horrible thing to happen, but there are at least 20 people here who aren't blameless because they decided not to put a seatbelt on, in a car they felt wasn't safe.
This is how there are "bodies next to your car", for instance - how's that possible?
I really don't care whether they were "optional" or not... and whether I would be wearing one or not. 17 lots of 60kg thrown in your face at 50mph is fatal. Because they didn't put a cheap £5 belt around their lap.
50mph -> 0 in 2 seconds (this careless unlicenced driver in an unroadworthy car had two seconds braking distance, right?) is an acceleration of just over a G.
So it's literally the equivalent of picking the limo up from the front wheels, and dropping it on the ground - or picking it up, putting 17 people at the "front" of the passenger compartment, and letting them drop onto you sitting in the back seat under gravity.
And that's the BEST CASE SCENARIO without seatbelts. 17 people dropped on you as if they'd leapt on you from 15+ feet up (however long the passenger compartment for a limo is - 5.76m for a Ford Excursion?).
A rugby team has just jumped on top of you from the second storey window without warning.
Get your damn kids to buckle up. For their friends, if not for themselves.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Tuesday October 09, @09:17AM (2 children)
If you read a bit more about this case (follow the links) you will gather that the limo did not have seat belts, and they are not legally required in stretch limos because they are classes as buses. It sounds as if a bigger factor was lack of brakes, as there are said to be no skid marks.
I am wondering how they got 17 passengers into a stretch limo; it does not look big enough for that number.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @09:46AM
They can pack as many people in a limo as in a telephone booth :) Just look at India, they pack more people into a city than any other country in the world, other than maybe China.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @09:50AM
Look again [google.com]