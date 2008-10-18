from the how-many-projects-have-they-shuttered? dept.
Google+ shutting down after users' data is exposed
Google is shutting down much of its social network, Google+, after user data was left exposed. It said a bug in its software meant information that people believed was private had been accessible by third parties. Google said up to 500,000 users had been affected.
According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the company knew about the issue in March but did not disclose it. The WSJ quoted an internal Google memo that said doing so would draw "immediate regulatory interest".
In a statement, the firm said the issue was not serious enough to inform the public. "Our Privacy and Data Protection Office reviewed this issue, looking at the type of data involved, whether we could accurately identify the users to inform, whether there was any evidence of misuse, and whether there were any actions a developer or user could take in response. None of these thresholds were met here."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @05:33AM (1 child)
Google failure. "Extremely low use rate" seems to be the language I have heard elsewhere. Most sessions lasting for ~5 seconds. Off to the trash heap of other abandoned Google projects.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Tuesday October 09, @06:10AM
Hah, you'd be lucky if a google+ page had even finished loading in those 5 seconds!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @05:59AM
The real failure is that Google cannot be trusted with anything of importance, and people who have followed Google's behavior pattern of abandoning projects know this is true.
So the REAL failure is the loss of credibility -- Google is as trustworthy as a crack whore.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @06:11AM
Maybe Facebook can go next?
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday October 09, @06:14AM
Google executive Ben Smith has issued a press release or sorts about the first four findings from Project Strobe [www.blog.google], the audit of many of its services. He also wrote about Google's initial responses to these findings. I'll paraphrase the findings: First, Google+ did not gain enough traction for their liking so they'll pull the plug. Second, the public wants more fine-grained control over data leakage from Google's services. Third, Gmail is tied to various services and the public expects that to stay limited. Fourth, same expectations for Android phone permissions like SMS and contacts.
