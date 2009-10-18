from the we-got-you-on-video dept.
Original URL: As fake videos become more realistic, seeing shouldn't always be believing.
All it takes is a single selfie.
From that static image, an algorithm can quickly create a moving, lifelike avatar: a video not recorded, but fabricated from whole cloth by software.
With more time, Pinscreen, the Los Angeles start-up behind the technology, believes its renderings will become so accurate they will defy reality.
"You won't be able to tell," said Hao Li, a leading researcher on computer-generated video at USC who founded Pinscreen in 2015. "With further deep-learning advancements, especially on mobile devices, we'll be able to produce completely photoreal avatars in real time."
[...] Now imagine a phony video of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un announcing a missile strike. The White House would have mere minutes to determine whether the clip was genuine and whether it warranted a retaliatory strike.
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Tuesday October 09, @12:18PM (5 children)
Ok, I can certainly see some problems from this kind of tech...but this seems like a really awful example. The only way they've got "minutes" to decide is if the announcement is made in a live broadcast. So supposing some idiot on the web gets their hands on this tech, they've still gotta fake a live broadcast from North Korea before it causes an intentional incident. It's not like you can mail the video to the NYT and say the missiles are going to hit five minutes after they open the envelope...and even if you did, are they really going to believe that THAT'S how Kim is distributing his message?
It's going to be much more useful for videos of a politician doing something stupid while they were in college. The kind of thing which can mysteriously surface online from an anonymous source. But the important distinction there is that these things aren't nearly as time-sensitive, which makes it much less of a crisis than the example wants us to think. At least for now...
(Of course, a state actor could fake that kind of live broadcast...but they also have the resources to hire a body double)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday October 09, @12:34PM
Meh, useful would be putting my face on Ron Jeremy or Batman.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 09, @12:35PM (1 child)
Now imagine thousands of launch detection assets with the capability to confirm/deny an actual launch, everything from satellite to ground based radar, ship based radar and in-country on the ground assets with eyes on the launch sites.
Sure, go on alert for the fake video, but anyone who takes action based solely upon a video announcement is beyond foolish.
Now, when Spectre builds a simulated NK ICBM and launches it from a site that could be NK controlled in concert with the fake video announcement, etc... that's a problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @12:45PM
anyone who takes action based solely upon a video announcement is beyond foolish.
You do know who is president?
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Tuesday October 09, @12:39PM
Since when do you think 4chan amateur trolls or the professional Yannopoulos care about veracity?
What's more dangerous in terms of probability? An instant overreaction of the Pentagon or the pressure of Fauxnews for the govt to do something, teach (a framed) NK a lesson?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday October 09, @12:53PM
If they're gonna false flag Iran they got months or years to perfect the leader of Iran ordering a launch, then the propaganda from our side will be "we only had minutes to decide to retaliate" After the leader of Iran is a cloud of nuclear vapor its not like he's gonna be able to point out whoopsies that was a fake video.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday October 09, @12:31PM
Infinitely more realistic that every future white male supreme court nominee, or all white males in politics, who are growing up today, will have all kinds of ridiculous virtual pr0n videos made of him and widely distributed as fact by the usual propaganda sources one month before the election or the week before the confirmation vote or preferably both. "Believe the victim" just like that "To kill a mockingbird" movie, LOL.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Tuesday October 09, @12:44PM
From the TFA:
Realistic enough for me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @01:07PM
