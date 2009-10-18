from the row-row-row-your-boat dept.
[The canal boat company] has converted six boats so far - it takes about three months to strip out the old diesel engine and install the electric engine and batteries. A typical 23m (75ft) tourist boat needs about 66 batteries, he says, making the conversion cost around 165,000 to 250,000 euros ($189,000 to $287,000; £145,000 to £220,000) per boat.
But the engines are quieter, cleaner and cheaper to run - boat companies should recoup their costs in about 12 years, according to the Paris Process on Mobility and Climate, a body supporting sustainable transport projects.
They can be recharged in about 10 hours and last about two days between charges, says Sigrid Hanekamp, an application engineer from Dutch battery company Lithium Werks, which supplied the batteries for Reederij Kooij's boats.
These batteries are not your typical lead-acid type traditionally used in cars, or even the type of lithium-ion ones becoming standard in electric vehicles, she explains. They're lithium-iron-phosphate, a chemistry Lithium Werks believes is more durable and environmentally friendly.
The boats have been converted to comply with Amsterdam's mandate that all canal boats be converted to electric by 2025, as a measure meant to preserve the environment and reduce noise.
Are measures like these heavy-handed, or necessary to move mankind past dependence on fossil fuels?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Unixnut on Tuesday October 09, @02:06PM (1 child)
I won't comment on the conversion cost, because I don't know if 250k euros is a lot or a little compared to the cost of the boat. I know it is about the average cost of a family house, so "bloody expensive" to me.
What they do say is that it will take about 12 years to recoup the cost. My question is, how long do the batteries last? Unlike fuel tanks, batteries wear out with use and cycles, storing less and less energy (and needing more energy to charge up, reducing their efficiency).
If the batteries only last 6 years before they need replacing, then your "12 year recoup" would never occur, as you would find half way through the recoup that you need to re-buy a new set of batteries, pushing your recoup forward by another 12 years or so.
I am going to go have a read on this battery chemistry. It would be interesting to see how they hold up to repeated charge cycles. Electric car batteries are not very good, lasting maybe 5 years until their range reduces to the point of not being useful anymore, and even that is by understating the battery pack energy storage in the first place, allowing for the appearance of a battery that lasts longer.
Hopefully these batteries are better than that. Lead acid do very well for recycling and multiple deep cycles, but they are horribly heavy, and hence not used often for systems that require to move under their own motive power.
As a general rule, if a new technology is better than the old one, people will move to it without needing coercion by threat of force (i.e. government mandate).
A good example is the motor car, nobody needed government legislation to make people switch from Horses to cars, people could not wait to do it (but for most, cost prevented them). Indeed government regulation got in the way of faster adoption, and some regulations were repealed (like the "Red flag traffic laws" in the UK) as time went on.
In this case, there are reasons to do it beyond reducing need of fossil fuel (because if they wanted that, they could just use biodiesel), namely the boats would be quieter. If long "refuel" time and short travel time is acceptable for the requirements, then why not?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @02:31PM
> people will move to it without needing coercion by threat of force
Demonstrated to be false throughout human history. If you have already invested recently in X because all your other assets use X, then transferring your company to Y is less lucrative. Investment inertia is a thing.
> beyond reducing need of fossil fuel
the point was "pollution" , which biofuel reduces, but not as much as any other cleaner type of generation would.