Glyn Moody over at the Linux Journal brings attention to the idea that Android's days are probably numbered and that it is time to consider viable exit strategies and file them for when they are needed later. Android is currently on over 2-billion devices around the world but the EU, goaded by Microsoft partners and proxies, has decided to fine Google 4.34 billion euros over Android for breaching EU antitrust rules weakening its usefulness. With an obvious replacement, Fuchsia, nearing completion at Google, and with the smartphone manufacturers also exploring alternative plans, such as Tizen and eelo, Android is starting to get alternatives. Just as the ages of CP/M, MS-DOS, and MS Windows have ended, so too will the current age of Android draw to a close. Eventually. Someday.
Previously on SN, Google Hopes to Replace Android with Fuschia[sic] in Five Years
Related Stories
Bloomberg reports that Google's Project Fuchsia may eventually succeed Android.
Here's what's already known about Fuchsia: Alphabet Inc.'s Google started quietly posting code online in 2016, and the company has let outside app developers tinker with bits of the open-source code. Google has also begun to experiment with applications for the system, such as interactive screen displays and voice commands for YouTube.
But members of the Fuchsia team have discussed a grander plan that is being reported here for the first time: Creating a single operating system capable of running all the company's in-house gadgets, like Pixel phones and smart speakers, as well as third-party devices that now rely on Android and another system called Chrome OS, according to people familiar with the conversations.
According to one of the people, engineers have said they want to embed Fuchsia on connected home devices, such as voice-controlled speakers, within three years, then move on to larger machines such as laptops. Ultimately the team aspires to swap in their system for Android, the software that powers more than three quarters of the world's smartphones, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters. The aim is for this to happen in the next half decade, one person said.
[...] The company must also settle some internal feuds. Some of the principles that Fuchsia creators are pursuing have already run up against Google's business model. Google's ads business relies on an ability to target users based on their location and activity, and Fuchsia's nascent privacy features would, if implemented, hamstring this important business. There's already been at least one clash between advertising and engineering over security and privacy features of the fledgling operating system, according to a person familiar with the matter. The ad team prevailed, this person said.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by MrGuy on Tuesday October 09, @03:20PM (2 children)
So, 88%+ market share [netmarketshare.com] is considered "ended"?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by fyngyrz on Tuesday October 09, @03:45PM (1 child)
Yeah, those statements are straight-up nonsense. Likewise any idea that Android is under any stress or threat.
Clickbait.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday October 09, @04:00PM
Welcome to the new web, where anyone with an opinion is treated as if that opinion was actually worth the bandwidth to bring it to you.
Newspapers used to filter opinion pieces that were too easily shot down (unless they needed to please someone famous, or the boss, of course).
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @03:31PM
Eeloo [kerbalspaceprogram.com] and Tizer [tizer.co.uk]
You're welcome.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @03:51PM (1 child)
Yeaaaah, mabe let Google make atleast a beta release of Fuschia, before starting your predictions. Tizen is dead in the phone area. Nobody gives a shit about some Huawei propietary crap. 5 years, there's still half the Android users running versions 5 years or older. Good luck taking over Android with Fuschia within 5 years.
PS. Fuschia is a stupid name.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 09, @04:10PM
We call it Fucksya, Google will just call it Chrome or Android. All they need to do is make it compatible with what they have.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]