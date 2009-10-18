from the usa-usa-usa dept.
In March, the United States Special Operations Command, the section of the Defense Department supervising the US Special Forces, held a conference on the theme of “Sovereignty in the Information Age.” The conference brought together Special Forces officers with domestic police forces, including officials from the New York Police Department, and representatives from technology companies such as Microsoft.
This meeting of top military, police and corporate representatives went unreported and unpublicized at the time. However, the Atlantic Council recently published a 21-page document summarizing the orientation of the proceedings. It is authored by John T. Watts, a former Australian Army officer and consultant to the US Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security.
[...] The private sector, therefore, must do the dirty work of the government, because government propaganda is viewed with suspicion by the population. “Business and the private sector may not naturally understand the role they play in combating disinformation, but theirs is one of the most important…. In the West at least, they have been thrust into a central role due to the general public’s increased trust in them as institutions.”
But this is only the beginning. Online newspapers should “consider disabling commentary systems—the function of allowing the general public to leave comments beneath a particular media item,” while social media companies should “use a grading system akin to that used to rate the cleanliness of restaurants” to rate their users’ political statements.
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/10/05/pers-o05.html
(Score: 4, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday October 09, @05:03PM (8 children)
There it is folks. The merger of state and corporate power. Staring you in the face. Ain't no one got any excuse now for saying it's not happening here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @05:12PM (2 children)
LOL [twitter.com] Which side are the fascists again?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @05:33PM
The powerful side which has totally engulfed the DNC and GOP.
Got any more partisan hackery you'd like to spread this today?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @05:35PM
Any side that wishes to oppress our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. And that includes the left, right and center.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday October 09, @05:14PM (1 child)
The US military spends a lot of time drafting plans top invade Russia, Zimbabwe, Singapore, or London... Few of the things they say or plan are designed to be actually put in place.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @05:19PM
The Military plans for a lot of things that never happen but the plans are in place if they are needed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @05:23PM (2 children)
It's definition applies to basically every single government that has ever existed.
My guess is that Dinesh D'Souza is correct [amazon.com]: The Academic left, having fled (literally) the horrors of its doctrine in Europe, has spent a great deal of time obfuscating what "fascism" means, moving it carefully into the "right" wing of politics.
In short, this isn't textbook fascism; rather, this is textbook authoritarianism.
(Score: 2) by fritsd on Tuesday October 09, @05:42PM
here's yet another collection of partial definitions for you, then.
Eco explains that it is a vague term, that can be applied to a broad selection of different organizations. It is not meant to be a clear or self-consistent definition.
Ur-Fascism, by Umberto Eco [nybooks.com]
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday October 09, @05:44PM
In that particular context, does it matter what we call it? In as much as it's a very bad thing either way. Or do you disagree with that?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday October 09, @05:19PM (1 child)
Netflix recently cut the comments section for each movie. Now, you can only give a movie a thumbs up or a thumbs down. I'm sure that helps cut down on the cost of moderating the comments, but I can help feeling like that's not the right way to go.
Nowadays, the news is so biased, it's hardly worth listening to. It's best to just note major events, form your own opinion, and move on. Generally, they aren't giving you a lot of real information. Instead, they're mixing 90% opinion with 10% fact and as little of the latter as possible. Sure, doing real research is hard, but isn't that what a real journalist is supposed to do? Perhaps, they're trying to patch a leaky ship that's being bombarded by social media platforms like Facebook, but turning into Facebook won't save a news organization. It will just lose them the people who actually cared about getting real news.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @05:26PM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @05:28PM
If government propaganda is coming from "business and the private sector", then they will be "viewed with suspicion by the population" as well. In fact, it is pretty obvious that this has been going on for quite some time and many people do not trust the media at all.
Look at this poll, which discovered the majority of people now don't trust the news because it is inaccurate, biased, opaque, and filled with hype/clickbait. Who would have thought?
https://www.knightfoundation.org/reports/indicators-of-news-media-trust [knightfoundation.org]
Whatever, then people will just move to news aggregation sites like this one. I also don't trust disqus, so this would probably be a net benefit. But usually the most interesting part of any story is actually the comments at this point.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Tuesday October 09, @05:46PM
And for anyone interested (since the outstanding source article left it out) here is the paper:
http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/publications/reports/whose-truth-sovereignty-disinformation-and-winning-the-battle-of-trust [atlanticcouncil.org]