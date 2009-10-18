from the hot-stuff dept.
It's the final call, say scientists, the most extensive warning yet on the risks of rising global temperatures.
Their dramatic report on keeping that rise under 1.5 degrees C says the world is now completely off track, heading instead towards 3C.
Keeping to the preferred target of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels will mean "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society".
[...] After three years of research and a week of haggling between scientists and government officials at a meeting in South Korea, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has issued a special report on the impact of global warming of 1.5C.
The critical 33-page Summary for Policymakers certainly bears the hallmarks of difficult negotiations between climate researchers determined to stick to what their studies have shown and political representatives more concerned with economies and living standards.
Despite the inevitable compromises, there are some key messages that come through loud and clear.
"The first is that limiting warming to 1.5C brings a lot of benefits compared with limiting it to two degrees. It really reduces the impacts of climate change in very important ways," said Prof Jim Skea, who co-chairs the IPCC.
"The second is the unprecedented nature of the changes that are required if we are to limit warming to 1.5C - changes to energy systems, changes to the way we manage land, changes to the way we move around with transportation."
"Scientists might want to write in capital letters, 'ACT NOW, IDIOTS,' but they need to say that with facts and numbers," said Kaisa Kosonen, of Greenpeace, who was an observer at the negotiations. "And they have."
The researchers have used these facts and numbers to paint a picture of the world with a dangerous fever, caused by humans. We used to think if we could keep warming below two degrees this century, then the changes we would experience would be manageable.
Not any more. This new study says that going past 1.5C is dicing with the planet's liveability. And the 1.5C temperature "guard rail" could be exceeded in just 12 years, in 2030.
We can stay below it - but it will require urgent, large-scale changes from governments and individuals and we will have to invest a massive pile of cash every year, about 2.5% of global gross domestic product (GDP), the value of all goods and services produced, for two decades.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by black6host on Tuesday October 09, @06:33PM (1 child)
Pay now or pay later but we're going to pay. The problem with paying later is that there always seems to be interest tacked on. Probably very high interest in this case. Unfortunately money rules and short term planning has become the norm for many. As long as we make a buck today we'll worry about tomorrow when
it comesit's too late.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @06:48PM
It's better to burn through those fossil fuels now, because not only does that raise people out of poverty, but it literally gives us the energy to pursue better energy technologies and conservation/reclamation methods.
Also, science isn't a democracy. Consensus has nothing to do with science, especially when going against that consensus can ruin your career and even your social life. One side of the debate gets more money and power; the other side of the debate gets maligned as cooky "Climate Deniers" who should lose all they've achieved in life... hmmm... I wonder which side to trust...
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @06:37PM (3 children)
I hope this really is the final call. Everyone already knows about this climate theory of theirs. Regardless of whether it is correct they've presented no viable plan to do anything about it, but all the plans revolve around raisng taxes and giving the money to themselves and friends.
So, regardless of their "calls", people are just going to have to adapt to whatever happens as has been done for thousands of years. And preparing for other disasters like nuclear war or asteroid strikes is probably going to also work as well as anything else you could do specific for climate change, so just general preparedness seems to be the best plan.
Please do make it the final call.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday October 09, @06:44PM (1 child)
Build solar, nuke and wind plants. How's that for a plan?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @06:53PM
People would/are already building them when it makes sense, unless prevented by the same organizations behind these calls. Who do you think is against decentralized electricity generation?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @06:47PM
The final final call, so soon after the last one [soylentnews.org] too! Are we green or are we being duped :P
(Score: 0, Troll) by bradley13 on Tuesday October 09, @06:44PM (6 children)
Our funding is running out, let's see if we can get some panic back in the headlines /sarc
Seriously, climate science is in such a pathetic state that it's impossible to take it seriously. Lost date, secret algorithms. Poorly positioned stations, unexplainable corrections. With all the hype, the number of climate monitoring stations continues to decrease, especially in critical areas like the arctic.
Most recently, a PhD student did a formal audit of Hadcrut, the most-used data set, and found it riddled with errors. [wattsupwiththat.com] Based on this, we are supposed to spend untold trillions?
If climate scientists really want to be taken seriously, they need to stop with the tabloid articles, and start doing some serious science.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @06:52PM (3 children)
So if climate change results in mass starvation or displacement you'll be the first to offer your home and provisions right? I mean really, we want to hold our politicians accountable but how about the hordes of idiots that promote such politicians? That give the stupidity legitimacy through the often maligned "group think". The irony on the group think or consensus bit would be funny if the situation wasn't so fucked.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @06:56PM (2 children)
Yea, if the climate ever changes in a way that makes things worse for someone itll be bradley13's fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @07:10PM (1 child)
Yes it will be. At least he'll share the blame with millions of other morons, but yes. Why have we had so little action? Because a good portion of the population bought the propaganda from the oil companies, and even now after those same companies admitted to lying about climate change we STILL have bradley_mindofa13yearold holding the dogmatic line.
All I'm asking for is that he put his money where his mouth is. If he isn't willing to take that chance then why not promote a more sustainable energy future? Why continue obfuscating the problem and preventing people from galvanizing on the topic?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @07:13PM
Climate change concern has no necessary relation to a sustainable energy future. In fact, you would be best off dropping the climate change angle altogether if that is your true concern, since it only confuses/obfuscates the actual issue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @07:16PM
I shoulda been more careful about clicking that link. Don't get too crazy, there isn't much point in debating whether we live in a simulation or not. What does that change about your daily life? If everything is an illusion except you then that is a recipe for sociopath/psycho behavior. If everything is an illusion but other people are real inside the simulation then you still want to treat the illusion like reality.
It doesn't matter either way, you should still be a decent human being. Even proving we live in a simulation would do nothing unless you can somehow break out of it. The whole concept is just a useless mind-fuck like Inception or The Matrix. Interesting but not worth basing your life around.