In a Dutch appeals court verdict, the government of the Netherlands has been ordered to uphold a lower court's ruling that the Netherlands is responsible for reducing its own greenhouse emissions more, so that the effort better reflects the seriousness of the consequences of global warming for the Low Countries' own citizens.
This is a worldwide first, that a government is ordered to take measures against AGW.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @08:41PM
So what people actually want, in this case, is to be protected against climate change. What is going to happen (if anything at all) is shutting down half their (built since 1990) coal plants within a year.
What economic effects would something like that have on the country? It seems like they are setting themselves up to be more vulnerable to any kind of disaster...