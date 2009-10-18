Stories
Netherlands ordered to increase greenhouse emissions cuts

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 09, @08:07PM   Printer-friendly
from the Luctor-et-blubblubblub dept.
fritsd writes:

In a Dutch appeals court verdict, the government of the Netherlands has been ordered to uphold a lower court's ruling that the Netherlands is responsible for reducing its own greenhouse emissions more, so that the effort better reflects the seriousness of the consequences of global warming for the Low Countries' own citizens.

This is a worldwide first, that a government is ordered to take measures against AGW.

From the Guardian: Dutch appeals court upholds landmark climate change ruling

Other sources: de Volkskrant (unfortunately paywalled :-( )

NRC Handelsblad 2018-10-09 "Urgenda-uitspraak maakt burgers partij in klimaatbeleid" (in Dutch)

FAZ 2018-10-09 "Niederlande werden zu Klimaschutz gezwungen" (in German)

Le Monde: nothing yet

"Urgenda", the activists that started the court case: Urgenda Foundation (in English) N.B. website very slow at the moment.

CNN: nothing yet

Fox News: Fox Business 2018-10-09 "Dutch appeals court upholds landmark climate case ruling"

(I can already imagine the advert: "For sale: coal power plant "MPP3". slightly used. Location: Maasvlakte, probably a bit above sea level (ish). Conveniently next door to de Noordzee. Transport costs not included.")

(to eds: I couldn't decide if this topic fell under "survival", "politics", "law", "tech" or "energy", so I plonked it in "Techonomics". Please advise. FAZ put it under "economics" and NRC under "news")

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @08:41PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 09, @08:41PM (#746606)

    Appeal court judges ruled that the severity and scope of the climate crisis demanded greenhouse gas reductions of at least 25% by 2020
    [...]
    Countries have an obligation to protect their citizens against climate change.
    [...]
    One of two newly opened coal plants would have to be shut down to comply with the original court ruling, according to a report by CE Delft in 2016.

    So what people actually want, in this case, is to be protected against climate change. What is going to happen (if anything at all) is shutting down half their (built since 1990) coal plants within a year.

    What economic effects would something like that have on the country? It seems like they are setting themselves up to be more vulnerable to any kind of disaster...

