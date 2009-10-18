In a Dutch appeals court verdict, the government of the Netherlands has been ordered to uphold a lower court's ruling that the Netherlands is responsible for reducing its own greenhouse emissions more, so that the effort better reflects the seriousness of the consequences of global warming for the Low Countries' own citizens.

This is a worldwide first, that a government is ordered to take measures against AGW.

From the Guardian: Dutch appeals court upholds landmark climate change ruling

Other sources: de Volkskrant (unfortunately paywalled :-( )

NRC Handelsblad 2018-10-09 "Urgenda-uitspraak maakt burgers partij in klimaatbeleid" (in Dutch)

FAZ 2018-10-09 "Niederlande werden zu Klimaschutz gezwungen" (in German)

Le Monde: nothing yet

"Urgenda", the activists that started the court case: Urgenda Foundation (in English) N.B. website very slow at the moment.

CNN: nothing yet

Fox News: Fox Business 2018-10-09 "Dutch appeals court upholds landmark climate case ruling"

(I can already imagine the advert: "For sale: coal power plant "MPP3". slightly used. Location: Maasvlakte, probably a bit above sea level (ish). Conveniently next door to de Noordzee. Transport costs not included.")

(to eds: I couldn't decide if this topic fell under "survival", "politics", "law", "tech" or "energy", so I plonked it in "Techonomics". Please advise. FAZ put it under "economics" and NRC under "news")