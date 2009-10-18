General Electric Co. secured a $700 million contract to supply turbine and generator units for Egypt's first nuclear power project, the company said.

GE will supply four turbine units for the country's planned 4,800 megawatt El Dabaa nuclear facility, it said Tuesday in a statement. The company will deliver one turbine each year from 2023 until 2026, and the units will begin operating at the rate of one per year from 2026 until 2029, Michael Keroulle, chief commercial officer for GE's Steam Power business, said in a phone interview.

The contract was awarded by AAEM, a joint venture between GE and Russia-based Atomenergomash that will design and supply the turbine system for the reactor, GE said in an emailed response to questions.