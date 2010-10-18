Ken Bowles, a UC San Diego software engineer who helped popularize personal computers in the 1970s and '80s through advances that were exploited by such entrepreneurs as Apple's Steve Jobs, died on Aug. 15 in Solana Beach. He was 89.

His passing was announced by the university, which said that Bowles, an emeritus professor of computer science, had died peacefully.

Bowles was not well-known to the general public. But he was famous in computer science for helping researchers make the leap from huge, expensive mainframe computers to small "microcomputers," the forerunner of PCs.

He was driven by the desire to make it faster and easier for researchers and programmers to work on their own, and to develop software that could be used on many types of computers.