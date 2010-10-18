Stories
Black Holes Ruled Out as Universe's Missing Dark Matter

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 10, @10:13AM   Printer-friendly
from the still-might-be-made-of-missing-socks dept.
For one brief shining moment after the 2015 detection of gravitational waves from colliding black holes, astronomers held out hope that the universe's mysterious dark matter might consist of a plenitude of black holes sprinkled throughout the universe.

UC Berkeley physicists have dashed those hopes.

A supernova (bright spot at lower left) and its host galaxy (upper center), as they would appear if gravitationally lensed by an intervening black hole (center). The gravitational field of the black hole distorts and magnifies the image and makes both the galaxy and the supernova shine brighter. Gravitationally magnified supernovas would occur rather frequently if black holes were the dominant form of matter in the universe. The lack of such findings can be used to set limits on the mass and abundance of black holes. (Miguel Zumalacárregui image)

Based on a statistical analysis of 740 of the brightest supernovas discovered as of 2014, and the fact that none of them appear to be magnified or brightened by hidden black hole "gravitational lenses," the researchers concluded that primordial black holes can make up no more than about 40 percent of the dark matter in the universe. Primordial black holes could only have been created within the first milliseconds of the Big Bang as regions of the universe with a concentrated mass tens or hundreds of times that of the sun collapsed into objects a hundred kilometers across.

The results suggest that none of the universe's dark matter consists of heavy black holes, or any similar object, including massive compact halo objects, so-called MACHOs.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 10, @10:26AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 10, @10:26AM (#746892)

    This only hurts the prospects for macroscopic black holes as dark matter. It doesn't affect microscopic (planck mass) black holes as a dark matter candidate.

    I think this is fine. Macroscopic black holes would be the most boring possible explanation, although they do (or did?) have the advantage that we know they exist.

