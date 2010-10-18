from the cosmic-accelerators dept.
Newly detected microquasar gamma-rays 'call for new ideas': Cosmic accelerator in the Milky Way could help explain more extreme events at the centers of distant galaxies
The first-ever detection of highly energetic radiation from a microquasar has astrophysicists scrambling for new theories to explain the extreme particle acceleration. A microquasar is a black hole that gobbles up debris from a nearby companion star and blasts out powerful jets of material.
"What's amazing about this discovery is that all current particle acceleration theories have difficulties explaining the observations," said Hui Li, a theorist in Los Alamos National Laboratory's Theoretical Division who served on the team. "This surely calls for new ideas on particle acceleration in microquasars and black hole systems in general."
The team's observations, described in the Oct. 4 issue of the journal Nature, strongly suggest that particle collisions at the ends of the microquasar's jets produced the powerful gamma rays. Scientists think that studying messages from this microquasar, dubbed SS 433, may offer a glimpse into more extreme events happening at the centers of distant galaxies.
A. U. Abeysekara, et. al. Very-high-energy particle acceleration powered by the jets of the microquasar SS 433. Nature, 2018; 562 (7725): 82 DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0565-5
And, no. I'm not talking about the fact that you can't observe them directly.
There are competing theories on what a black hole is; it's not some well understood phenomenon. And, predictions about material around where a black hole is supposed to be have failed in the past (e.g., stars or clouds of gas didn't get eaten up, or they moved in ways unexpected).
Maybe gravity isn't the only or even the major factor in the cosmos. There are much stronger forces at play, such as those of electromagnetism; until recently it has been thought that space is largely devoid of charged particles, but now it is recognized that plasma pervades the interstellar spaces, and there are indications that it also pervades the intergalactic spaces.
When you allow for this, then you no longer need mysterious, overwhelmingly humongous, non-nullifiable "dark matter" to explain away the holes in your theory.
Is it possible dark matter is responsible for the additional acceleration?