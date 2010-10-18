Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft Joins OIN; Open-Sources its Patent Portfolio

posted by martyb on Wednesday October 10, @10:53PM   Printer-friendly
from the what's-the-catch dept.
Software

DannyB writes:

Microsoft open-sources its patent portfolio

By joining the Open Invention Network, Microsoft is offering its entire patent portfolio -- with the legacy exception of its Windows and desktop application code -- to all of the open-source patent consortium's members.

Before Microsoft joined, OIN had more than 2,650 community members and owns more than 1,300 global patents and applications. OIN is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and represents a core set of open-source intellectual-property values. Its members include Google, IBM, Red Hat, and SUSE. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to anyone who joins the OIN community.

This is maybe the biggest Microsoft news since Microsoft "acquired" The Linux Foundation nearly two years ago in Nov 2016.

Also at Ars Technica.

Original Submission


«  TSMC Tapes Out Second-Generation "7nm" Chip Using EUV, Will Begin Risk Production of "5nm" in April
Microsoft Joins OIN; Open-Sources its Patent Portfolio | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 10, @11:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 10, @11:04PM (#747188)

    You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday October 10, @11:05PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 10, @11:05PM (#747189) Homepage Journal

    Is this irrevocable?

    --
    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(1)