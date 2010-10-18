from the what's-the-catch dept.
Microsoft open-sources its patent portfolio
By joining the Open Invention Network, Microsoft is offering its entire patent portfolio -- with the legacy exception of its Windows and desktop application code -- to all of the open-source patent consortium's members.
Before Microsoft joined, OIN had more than 2,650 community members and owns more than 1,300 global patents and applications. OIN is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and represents a core set of open-source intellectual-property values. Its members include Google, IBM, Red Hat, and SUSE. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to anyone who joins the OIN community.
This is maybe the biggest Microsoft news since Microsoft "acquired" The Linux Foundation nearly two years ago in Nov 2016.
Also at Ars Technica.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 10, @11:04PM
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday October 10, @11:05PM
Is this irrevocable?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---