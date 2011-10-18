from the unseen-bias-is-still-bias dept.
Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) machine-learning specialists uncovered a big problem: their new recruiting engine did not like women.
The team had been building computer programs since 2014 to review job applicants’ resumes with the aim of mechanizing the search for top talent, five people familiar with the effort told Reuters.
Automation has been key to Amazon’s e-commerce dominance, be it inside warehouses or driving pricing decisions. The company’s experimental hiring tool used artificial intelligence to give job candidates scores ranging from one to five stars - much like shoppers rate products on Amazon, some of the people said.
[...] But by 2015, the company realized its new system was not rating candidates for software developer jobs and other technical posts in a gender-neutral way.
That is because Amazon’s computer models were trained to vet applicants by observing patterns in resumes submitted to the company over a 10-year period. Most came from men, a reflection of male dominance across the tech industry.
In effect, Amazon’s system taught itself that male candidates were preferable. It penalized resumes that included the word “women’s,” as in “women’s chess club captain.” And it downgraded graduates of two all-women’s colleges, according to people familiar with the matter. They did not specify the names of the schools.
Amazon edited the programs to make them neutral to these particular terms. But that was no guarantee that the machines would not devise other ways of sorting candidates that could prove discriminatory, the people said.
The Seattle company ultimately disbanded the team by the start of last year because executives lost hope for the project, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Amazon’s recruiters looked at the recommendations generated by the tool when searching for new hires, but never relied solely on those rankings, they said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @04:10AM (2 children)
Suppose it picked out those points to reflect a bad candidate. This is auto-discovery based on similarity of candidates, this isn't gender discrimination. It just so happens that bad candidates tend to have these traits in common.
So if a statistical program used to look at candidates' attributes and judge them solely based on their merits is _unacceptable_, then what should we be using?
If you explicitly remove data points from this program and it _STILL_ rates those people badly, why are you ignoring its results?
Did they actually use resume's submitted by past employees and those current employees' success? or how did they train this system? In what way is this neutral system biased (except by accurately-reflective traits, as a _whole_) or incorrect?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday October 11, @04:13AM (1 child)
Was the male-to-female ratio of applicants different to the selected ratio?
Did any women even apply?
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @04:31AM
I bet an AI draft picker would be racist.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @04:25AM
You can't trust ANYTHING that bleeds for a week and doesn't die.
Anyone with any sense will hire a man rather than a woman if traits like stability and reliability are important. This post will be down-modded but don't make the mistake of assuming that means it is not true.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday October 11, @04:31AM
So they replaced the possibly-biased AI with possibly-biased humans.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday October 11, @05:15AM
That is the problem with the current "AI" - they learn "what is the past" and can drive you on based on that past. Nothing more than sophisticated "statistical correlation" machines.
Yes, maybe they learn things from correlations not yet detected by humans, but they will not discover new experiences or validate new hypotheses or propose things that break the patterns of the past. Inherently so, because their learning process punishes them if they propose "revolutionary unseen things" and rewards them when they "predict the past" as a form of validation of their learning.
If you trust them, the best they could do is to recommend you "a better future as an optimized past". Run you in the "pseudo-perfection deadend" - they'll circle a "local optimum" and, if you follow them, your fate will become sort of a "self-fulfilling prophecy".
Case at hand: they'll keep selecting males in IT because the past showed males have had success.
They cannot try to force a situation in which you are willing to take an temporary efficiency hit in trying a new experience, encouraging women in IT and transforming the past. In this respect, they are behaving no differently than the misogynist conservatives.
Yes, as with any new experience, you may fail. But again, you may succeed; one thing for sure: you will never know which of the two if you don't try. And a well-trained "today's AI"** will never recommend humanity new experiences.
** AI in its today's meaning of the term - a misnomer, since we are actually talking about neural networks, not even weak AI, and even less a strong one [wikipedia.org]