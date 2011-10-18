from the a-few-more-sales-and-they'll-rename-Tri-bune-to-Bi-bune dept.
Publisher drops Tronc name, reverts to Tribune Publishing
The US newspaper group known as Tronc announced Thursday it was reverting back to its old name Tribune Publishing, two years after a rebranding effort that drew widespread derision.
The publisher of the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun and other newspapers gave no reason for the change, but the name Tronc—a moniker which stood for Tribune Online Content—was ridiculed both within and outside the news industry.
[...] In July, the company announced it would be cutting half the newsroom staff at the Daily News, the iconic New York tabloid.
Tronc sold its best-known newspaper, the Los Angeles Times, to biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong in June. Some reports said it has been in talks with another newspaper chain, McClatchy, owner of the Miami Herald, Kansas City Star and others.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @07:29AM
I was once in washington dc and they had a display of todays front page from one newspaper from each state. The LA times was the only one that seemed like they were covering real news. Now that its owned by some tech billionaire I guess that may change? Is it going to be like the washington post in which practically everything they print is based on anonymous sources and is incorrect?