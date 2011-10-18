from the smoke-gets-in-your-eyes-and-lungs-and-clothes-and-environment dept.
Australia Doesn't Care to Break its Coal Habit in the Face of Climate Change:
Earlier this week, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a dire warning about climate change: unless governments of the world coordinate to implement multiple long-term changes, we risk overshooting the 2°C warming scenario that countries strived to target in the Paris Agreement. This would lead to ecosystem damage, increasingly dramatic heat waves and previously-irregular weather patterns in different regions, and subsequent health impacts for humans.
Retiring coal-fired power plants is a significant action that could limit our race toward an unstable future. But Australia's officials don't quite care. According to The Guardian, the country's deputy prime minister, Michael McCormack, said that Australia would "'absolutely' continue to use and exploit its coal reserves, despite the IPCC's dire warnings the world has just 12 years to avoid climate-change catastrophe."
McCormack also reportedly said that Australia would not change its coal policies "just because somebody might suggest that some sort of report is the way we need to follow and everything that we should do."
The country's previous prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, abandoned emissions reductions targets that the nation had agreed to, and Australia's renewable energy targets are set to expire in 2020. In September, government analysis showed that Australia's greenhouse-gas emissions increased last year, and independent analysts said the country would likely not meet the greenhouse-gas emissions reductions that it committed to under the Paris Agreement. Unlike the US, Australia has not exited the Paris Agreement, but the country's current prime minister has declined to add any more money to the global climate fund.
[...] Still, Australia ranks only fourth for economic coal resources, with the US, Russia, and China ahead of it. In the US, which has the world's largest economic coal resource, the Trump administration has had a difficult time fighting to save coal. On Wednesday, US coal supplier Westmoreland filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the face of $1.4 billion in debt. That makes the company the fourth major US coal supplier to file for bankruptcy in recent years due to the significant decline in coal use.
Internalize the profits, externalize the costs?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @03:12PM (3 children)
I don't know why anyone is surprised that Australians are capable of being as colossally stupid as American have shown themselves to be.
After all, Australia gave us Rupert Murdoch, who gave us Fox, the British tabloid press, etc., which in turn gave us Trump and Brexit. In a way, you could make a strong argument for Australia (via Rupert Murdoch and its other conservates) are as much responsible for the destruction of Western Democracies as Putin is. Certainly he has provided one of the main vectors for infecting our so-called news streams with conspiracy theories that defy reason, and blatent, outright right-wing extremist propoganda that threatens western democratic institutions from the Ukraine across Europe to America, Australia and beyond.
So yeah, I'm not surprised Australia is as capable of this stupidity as the US, Britain, and other once-sensible countries seem to be.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday October 11, @03:30PM (2 children)
Ukrainian doesn't have a word for "the"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @03:50PM
And, it's known widely as "The Ukraine", despite what some people claim.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @04:30PM
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @03:13PM
It's certainly not settled science—there are respectable, qualified people who disagree vehemently with the "climate change" message, and who call into question the methodology and conclusions of research which supports it.
Folks, society should NOT spend trillions of dollars re-jiggering itself based on the nuttery of unhinged people chanting in the streets and hugging trees.
(Score: 2) by ngarrang on Thursday October 11, @03:30PM
...you cannot get any dryer. Screw the climate! Pave the Earth, baby!
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @03:35PM
https://endcoal.org/global-coal-plant-tracker/ [endcoal.org]
Coal plants in 2018:
Australia - 22
China - 1003
Sapienti sat.
(Score: 2) by goodie on Thursday October 11, @03:52PM (3 children)
I don't mean that this applies only to the present story (or context for that matter), but I can't help but wonder how people who say these things can look at their kids and not think that they are screwing up with their future lives? Before I had kids, this was not too much of a concern of mine, although I did try to be sensible. But now that I have kids, I just want them to have the chance to have their own kids too without worrying that the state the planet will be in will make it unbearable... Soon enough, there will people who will choose not to have kids because the planet is getting too damn hostile. It sounds stupid to say, but I think it will happen, if it does not already.
Short-term gains for a heck of a lot of pain in the long run... Same thing in Canada, where somehow provincial governments think it's best to work toward creating manual, low education jobs to work in the oil sands than to protect the incredibly diverse environment they have. And every time demand falls, these people are out of jobs and demanding that they be compensated. And so governments lobby to ship oil again, and the cycle repeats itself :(.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday October 11, @04:00PM (1 child)
Poverty is unbearable; "I have a great job but its microscopically warmer outside" is no big deal.
(Score: 2) by goodie on Thursday October 11, @04:12PM
What always kills me is the "It's so hot I'll crank up the AC even more!" without considering that this actually contributes to the larger problem as we get more accustomed to it... I know there are places where it is a necessity, but when it's 25C and people turn on the AC everywhere because anything warmer than 21 is too hot, it's pretty sad.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday October 11, @04:23PM
Well, where's the evidence that they're screwing up with the future lives of their kids? IPCC is remarkably lacking on this matter.
An environment which is not made noticeably less diverse by oil sands development. And those jobs pay well.
This is the trope of the ignored expert [tvtropes.org]. It makes for a great story. But where's the evidence that this story is what is actually happening?
