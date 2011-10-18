from the not-going-to-space-today dept.
Soyuz FG fails during ascent – Soyuz MS-10 crew safe after ballistic entry abort
The Russian federal space agency, Roscosmos, launched their Soyuz MS-10 crew vehicle with two new crewmembers that were set for the International Space Station. However, the launch – which took place on Thursday at 0840 UTC from Baikonur – failed a few minutes into flight. Soyuz MS-10 was then aborted on a ballistic entry, before safely landing downrange of the launch site.
The crewed Soyuz, which would normally ferry three people to the Station, was carrying a reduced crew complement as part of Russia's initiative to keep their total crew presence on Station to just two until the launch, late next year, of their primary science lab, Nauka.
However, those plans are unlikely to apply now Soyuz MS-10 has failed to arrive at the ISS, with the Soyuz FG likely to be grounded for some time as a State Commision invesigation[sic] takes place.
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Thursday October 11, @07:52PM (4 children)
First a hole in a Soyuz transport. Now, this. Anyone have any theories as to what's going on?
I'll make an opening bid of it being Russian(s) interested in discrediting their corrupt government.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Thursday October 11, @07:55PM (1 child)
Raise you on Russian government blames NASA for sabotaging Soyuz; uses it as political leverage against US
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 11, @08:09PM
What leverage? The USG and Putin have had bad relations for years, even under President Trump.
And soon, SpaceX and Boeing will be carrying astronauts to the ISS. Although the timeline probably won't speed up too much:
https://arstechnica.com/science/2018/10/a-soyuz-crew-makes-an-emergency-landing-after-rocket-fails/?comments=1&start=160 [arstechnica.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @07:59PM (1 child)
Is it statistically significant? If not then who cares?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 11, @08:06PM
Does it get CLICKS? That's who cares!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 11, @07:58PM (1 child)
iWantToKeepAnon asks:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpqq0i4w_fM [youtube.com]
0:22: "There were only two crew on this flight because Roscosmos has been running on lower budget than they would like."
So instead of 2 Russians and 1 American they tried to send 1 Russian and 1 American. I bet those two will be buddies for life now. This is apparently the first time one of these abort systems has been used to save astronauts (correct me if I'm wrong).
Because of this incident, the ISS may not have anybody on board by the end of the year.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @08:01PM
But the escape craft up there has a hole in it. Don't they have to send another one up to get them home?