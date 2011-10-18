Stories
Soyuz Crew Vehicle Fails Mid-Flight, Astronauts OK

posted by martyb on Thursday October 11, @07:39PM
from the not-going-to-space-today dept.
takyon writes:

Soyuz FG fails during ascent – Soyuz MS-10 crew safe after ballistic entry abort

The Russian federal space agency, Roscosmos, launched their Soyuz MS-10 crew vehicle with two new crewmembers that were set for the International Space Station. However, the launch – which took place on Thursday at 0840 UTC from Baikonur – failed a few minutes into flight. Soyuz MS-10 was then aborted on a ballistic entry, before safely landing downrange of the launch site.

The crewed Soyuz, which would normally ferry three people to the Station, was carrying a reduced crew complement as part of Russia's initiative to keep their total crew presence on Station to just two until the launch, late next year, of their primary science lab, Nauka.

However, those plans are unlikely to apply now Soyuz MS-10 has failed to arrive at the ISS, with the Soyuz FG likely to be grounded for some time as a State Commision invesigation[sic] takes place.

Also at The Verge, Reuters, and CNN, and CBS.

Hat tip to iWantToKeepAnon who also made a submission on this story.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Thursday October 11, @07:52PM (4 children)

    by LVDOVICVS (6131) on Thursday October 11, @07:52PM (#747603)

    First a hole in a Soyuz transport. Now, this. Anyone have any theories as to what's going on?

    I'll make an opening bid of it being Russian(s) interested in discrediting their corrupt government.

    • (Score: 4, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Thursday October 11, @07:55PM (1 child)

      by PiMuNu (3823) on Thursday October 11, @07:55PM (#747604)

      Raise you on Russian government blames NASA for sabotaging Soyuz; uses it as political leverage against US

      • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 11, @08:09PM

        by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Thursday October 11, @08:09PM (#747617) Journal

        What leverage? The USG and Putin have had bad relations for years, even under President Trump.

        And soon, SpaceX and Boeing will be carrying astronauts to the ISS. Although the timeline probably won't speed up too much:

        https://arstechnica.com/science/2018/10/a-soyuz-crew-makes-an-emergency-landing-after-rocket-fails/?comments=1&start=160 [arstechnica.com]

        There is no open spot.

        The Dragon 2 has the new IDSS docking port. It can only dock at [one] of the [IDAs] on the ISS. The IDAs are too close to the CBM used by the HTV launched by Japan. This is why Dragon was delayed until January to give time to unload the HTV and deorbit it before launching the Dragon.

        The Russian orbital segment uses a completely different docking port.

        On edit:
        I realized that was acronym soup
        IDSS - international docking system standard (a common port for both docking and berthing)
        IDA - International docking adapter (an adapter installed on the ISS to convert the existing port to the IDSS)
        CBM - Common Berthing Mechanism. A port for bething not docking cargo spacecraft (and also berthing ISS modules together).
        HTV - H-II Transfer Vehicle. Japan's cargo spacecraft for resupplying the ISS

        [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @07:59PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @07:59PM (#747608)

      Is it statistically significant? If not then who cares?

      • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 11, @08:06PM

        by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Thursday October 11, @08:06PM (#747614)

        Does it get CLICKS? That's who cares!

        (I wish I had known beforehand that it's a bad idea to roll a joint with flash paper.)

        ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 11, @07:58PM (1 child)

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Thursday October 11, @07:58PM (#747607) Journal

    iWantToKeepAnon asks:

    Does anyone know why there were only 2 crew member aboard?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpqq0i4w_fM [youtube.com]

    0:22: "There were only two crew on this flight because Roscosmos has been running on lower budget than they would like."

    The crewed Soyuz, which would normally ferry three people to the Station, was carrying a reduced crew complement as part of Russia's initiative to keep their total crew presence on Station to just two until the launch, late next year, of their primary science lab, Nauka.

    So instead of 2 Russians and 1 American they tried to send 1 Russian and 1 American. I bet those two will be buddies for life now. This is apparently the first time one of these abort systems has been used to save astronauts (correct me if I'm wrong).

    Because of this incident, the ISS may not have anybody on board by the end of the year.

    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @08:01PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @08:01PM (#747611)

      But the escape craft up there has a hole in it. Don't they have to send another one up to get them home?

