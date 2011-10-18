18/10/11/194231 story
posted by martyb on Thursday October 11, @10:53PM
from the see-what-you're-missing dept.
Derek Zimmer has a blog post over at Private Internet Access about the Firefox extension Lightbeam and how it shows graphically in realtime the benefits of privacy. Lightbeam is a continuation of the visualization project, Collusion, which was introduced in 2012. The extension shows which sites your browser is interacting with including third party connections and shows the relation between them. It has several visualization modes and the ability to save the connection history to a file. He notes that it is very useful in seeing the relation of a page to the plethora of trackers, web libraries, cookies, and all kinds of outside parties trying to gather and sell your data which it pulls in.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 11, @11:11PM (1 child)
Use PaleMoon and you'll realize why Firefox jumped the shark when the pink-haired CoC dingbats took over and used all the R+D funding for gender-neutral bathrooms.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @12:12AM
Please tell me how exactly is using a derivative browser going to prove anything about Mozilla's internal policy? Please provide proof that there are more pink haired people working for them than any other demographic or that they even built gender-neutral bathrooms.