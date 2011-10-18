from the we'll-just-wing-it dept.
US military grounds all F-35 jets
The US military has temporarily grounded its entire fleet of F-35 fighter jets in the wake of a crash in South Carolina last month.
Inspections are to be carried out on faulty fuel tubes.
An official report questioned earlier this year whether the F-35 was ready for combat after dozens of faults were found.
[...] In a statement, the F-35 Joint Program Office said the US and its international partners had suspended flight operations while a fleet-wide inspection of fuel tubes was conducted.
"If suspect fuel tubes are installed, the part will be removed and replaced. If known good fuel tubes are already installed, then those aircraft will be returned to flight status.
"Inspections are expected to be completed within the next 24 to 48 hours."
The aircraft, which uses stealth technology to reduce its visibility to radar, comes in three variants.
The crash in South Carolina involved an F-35B, which is able to land vertically and costs around $100m (£75m).
The pilot in that incident ejected safely but the aircraft was destroyed.
The plane, manufactured by Lockheed Martin but including parts made in several other countries, has been sold to a number of nations, including the UK, Japan, Italy, Turkey and South Korea.
[...] The Ministry of Defence in London said the UK had decided to "pause some F-35 flying as a precautionary measure while we consider the findings of an ongoing enquiry".
But the MOD said F-35 flight trials from the aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, were continuing and the programme remained on schedule to provide UK armed forces with "a game-changing capability".
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Friday October 12, @02:35AM (2 children)
Neither article gives fully amortized figures.
Planes are not cheap.
https://www.quora.com/How-much-do-the-flying-cost-per-hour-of-the-F35A-Rafale-and-Typhoon-compare [quora.com]
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/air-force-plane-cost-per-flight-hour-chart-2016-3?r=US&IR=T [businessinsider.com.au]
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday October 12, @02:39AM (1 child)
Yeap! That was a feature!!
I mean... the fact they grounded the entire fleet is gonna save some budget!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday October 12, @02:36AM
"If suspect fuel tubes are installed, the part will be removed and replaced. If known good fuel tubes are already installed, then those aircraft will be returned to flight status."
Agile development matra: release early, release often. If a bug is found, fix it and make another release.
Yeah, it will be the customers to pay us many times over until we get to a proper design. Serves them well, we've got the fuckers captive anyway.
The only thing that did not happen for the F-35 case was the "release early".
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 12, @02:54AM
This demonstrates the need to get an early start on the next aquisition round of faulty aircraft. Really, we need to get every Tom, Dick, Harry, and Jane into a conference room now, to start listing their unreasonable demands for an all-purpose aviation weapons platform which will be incapable of meeting any of their demands. To maximize profit and to maximize taxdollar waste, we need to get the ball rolling now! Vertical/short takeoff, low orbit capability, nuclear capable, hover mode, be sure to get it all in there! And, don't forget the gold plated urinals, and bidets!!! Above all, it must be internet connected so that you can stream your strafing run to Grandma.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @04:12AM
The navy wanted two engines. Had they gotten their way, this crash wouldn't have happened.
The second engine adds cost to every plane, both for acquisition and maintenance. OTOH, crashes are really expensive! I wonder how that works out.