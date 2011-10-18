from the vax>x86 dept.
A small but increasing number of children in the United States are not getting some or all of their recommended vaccinations. The percentage of children under 2 years old who haven't received any vaccinations has quadrupled in the last 17 years, according to federal health data released Thursday.
Overall, immunization rates remain high and haven't changed much at the national level. But a pair of reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about immunizations for preschoolers and kindergartners highlights a growing concern among health officials and clinicians about children who aren't getting the necessary protection against vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, whooping cough and other pediatric infectious diseases.
The vast majority of parents across the country vaccinate their children and follow recommended schedules for this basic preventive practice. But the recent upswing in vaccine skepticism and outright refusal to vaccinate has spawned communities of undervaccinated children who are more susceptible to disease and pose health risks to the broader public.
[...] The data underlying the latest reports do not explain the reason for the increase in unvaccinated children. In some cases, parents hesitate or refuse to immunize, officials and experts said. Insurance coverage and an urban-rural disparity are likely other reasons for the troubling rise.
Among children aged 19 months to 35 months in rural areas, about 2 percent received no vaccinations in 2017. That is double the number of unvaccinated children living in urban areas.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/percentage-of-young-us-children-who-dont-receive-any-vaccines-has-quadrupled-since-2001/2018/10/11/4a9cca98-cd0d-11e8-920f-dd52e1ae4570_story.html?utm_term=.3db2620fea5d
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @04:31AM (5 children)
Return to a free market, with free association.
Schools should refuse enrollment of unvaccinated children.
Insurance companies should charge very high premiums for children who are unvaccinated.
One family should be able to sue another family for spreading some disease.
I could go on.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @04:40AM (1 child)
"Return to a free market, with free association."
-
The inane and unrealistic suggestions you pose are the diametric opposite of a free market.
Don't breed, son.
The world doesn't need any more idiots.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @04:47AM
Go on.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday October 12, @05:03AM (2 children)
The real solution is that the state be able to compel parents to get their children vaccinated.
One of the roles of a state is to impose sacrifices and actions to individuals for the greater good, that the individuals wouldn't usually do by themselves. Case in point: states raise taxes that nobody wants to pay, and spends it on things nobody really wants, like the military, for the greater good of society as a whole. Most taxpayers grumble when they have to pay up, yet understand the concept.
Vaccination should be one of these state-imposed things. Anybody who knows anything about the history of contagious diseases and how some of them were forcibly eradicated without asking anybody's opinion on the matter should agree.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @05:38AM
How can something be for the greater good when nobody really wants it?
Diseases were eradicated through strictly voluntary means; WTF are you talking about?
-------
Anyway, the concept that taxpayers understand is this:
There's no such thing as a free lunch.
They understand that when someone does a service for you, then you pay them in return according to an agreement made in advance, otherwise nothing works. Unfortunately, that's not what's happening when the government taxes you. That's not an agreement in advance; rather, that's coercion at the point of a gun, and it tends to be arbitrary and capricious.
Fundamentally, the U.S. experiment in governance is that the government is NOT supposed to be all powerful; the government is supposed to be restricted as much as possible, with its sole role being the protection of each individual's innate, Universe-given rights, chief among which are the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness (i.e., pursuit of self-interest).
So, no. It is a mistake to think of the government the way you do. The government should facilitate the voluntary interaction between people, including their on-going debate about vaccination, and their right to associate or to disassociate or to seek a remedy for some duly processed grievance.
If your solution is based on coercion, then you are building a house of cards on a foundation of sand.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @05:44AM
The US's insanely bloated military budget and illegal foreign wars are not for the greater good, I assure you.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday October 12, @04:48AM (2 children)
goes hand in hand with science skepticism, which is one of the symptoms of an increasingly dysfunctional schooling system and excessive religious thinking. That is a typical US problem.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @05:26AM (1 child)
Yea, lets let corrupt psychopaths inject secret shit into our children... Or is it they are only taking covert DNA samples?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @05:46AM
This is unspeakable. No contents of a vaccine would ever be kept secret, and no one would use vaccination as an excuse to get blood samples.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday October 12, @05:32AM
No Jab, no play [abc.net.au]
here are some 'anti' sites:
https://www.avn.org.au [avn.org.au]
https://www.thehealthyhomeeconomist.com/six-reasons-to-say-no-to-vaccination/ [thehealthyhomeeconomist.com]
lots of strawmen, exaggerations, as well as some outright lies.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.