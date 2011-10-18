from the peligro dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Chemical spills put Italy's underground physics lab in jeopardy
Scientists fear for the future of Gran Sasso National Laboratory, a world-leading underground physics lab in central Italy, after prosecutors charged four lab leaders with endangering drinking water supplies. Sparked by a number of accidental spills that released small amounts of toxic chemicals into groundwater feeding a local aqueduct, the 28 September legal action could lead to at least two major Gran Sasso experiments being shut down.
Gianpaolo Bellini, a particle physicist at the University of Milan in Italy and a former spokesperson for Borexino, one of the lab experiments in jeopardy, says fears of contamination are “groundless.” But he says the lab itself is in a “very delicate situation.” He worries that research groups, particularly from abroad, might be put off by the possibility of legal action and delays to their work. “This [investigation] damages the reputation of the lab,” he says. “People will be more cautious about coming and therefore more cautious about investing their money.”
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @06:51AM (1 child)
Yeah, right, pollute the drinking water multiple times through aggravated carelessness in handling highly toxic substances, and then go all "BUT THE INVESTORS!!" when people start complaining. Good plan, really.
You know, science as a concept is already beleaguered enough without scientists *actually* acting like irresponsible jerks :-(
Don't you think that, after the _second_ spill at the very very latest, there should have been draconian safety procedures in place for handling those substances?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @06:54AM
Safety procedures don't need to be draconian, but they do need to be effective and followed with the same kind of exactness necessary to produce viable results.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @06:52AM
I can't say I have much sympathy. If they are spilling toxic material into the groundwater, then fears of contamination are entirely justified. Inadequate and ineffective safety protocols are good reason to be cautious, because if they are sloppy handling toxic chemicals, they are likely sloppy about other things. They either need to clean up their act, or have it cleaned up for them.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Friday October 12, @07:08AM
Wow. I didn't know, until a quick search of ancestry.com, that the Green Goblin was Italian!
jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @07:17AM
The Dutch television had a documentary about toxic waste dumps in Italy in 2015. The maffia obtains toxic waste against a lower price than normal processors and dumps it in agricultural areas. Was pretty shocking when I saw that, since then I avoid Italian imported vegetables in the store.
Link to the documentary (might not work): https://www.2doc.nl/documentaires/series/2doc/2015/december/de-gifcirkel.html [2doc.nl]
Youtube trailer (in Dutch): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dkZcTNhgR0 [youtube.com]