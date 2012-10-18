Stories
NIST Answers Whether or Not You Really Need A Blockchain

Mainframe Bloke writes:

This is a review by the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) of the hype around blockchain. They conclude that most people, surprise surprise, don't need a blockchain. There is a very simple graphic of the flowchart and a summary of their report here:

https://www.itnews.com.au/news/dont-bother-with-blockchain-databases-or-even-email-could-be-better-513814

Enjoy the actual review here:

https://nvlpubs.nist.gov/nistpubs/ir/2018/NIST.IR.8202.pdf

As usual, KISS wins the day.

  • (Score: 2) by driverless on Friday October 12, @07:41AM (1 child)

    by driverless (4770) on Friday October 12, @07:41AM (#747811)

    Just as much as every fish needs a bicycle. It's just common sense, you don't need a NIST report to tell you that.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday October 12, @08:01AM

      by c0lo (156) on Friday October 12, @08:01AM (#747816)

      If it doesn't have AI, it's useless. The blockchain fish, I mean.

      (grin)

