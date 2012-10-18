This is a review by the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) of the hype around blockchain. They conclude that most people, surprise surprise, don't need a blockchain. There is a very simple graphic of the flowchart and a summary of their report here:

https://www.itnews.com.au/news/dont-bother-with-blockchain-databases-or-even-email-could-be-better-513814

Enjoy the actual review here:

https://nvlpubs.nist.gov/nistpubs/ir/2018/NIST.IR.8202.pdf

As usual, KISS wins the day.