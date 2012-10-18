18/10/12/0215222 story
posted by martyb on Friday October 12, @07:32AM
from the Betteridge-knows-the-answer dept.
This is a review by the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) of the hype around blockchain. They conclude that most people, surprise surprise, don't need a blockchain. There is a very simple graphic of the flowchart and a summary of their report here:
https://www.itnews.com.au/news/dont-bother-with-blockchain-databases-or-even-email-could-be-better-513814
Enjoy the actual review here:
https://nvlpubs.nist.gov/nistpubs/ir/2018/NIST.IR.8202.pdf
As usual, KISS wins the day.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday October 12, @07:41AM (1 child)
Just as much as every fish needs a bicycle. It's just common sense, you don't need a NIST report to tell you that.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday October 12, @08:01AM
If it doesn't have AI, it's useless. The blockchain fish, I mean.
(grin)