from the your-worst-nightmare dept.
Take off for the longest non-stop flight
The world's longest commercial flight has left Singapore for New York, beginning a journey expected to cover more than 15,000km in almost 19 hours.
Singapore Airlines is relaunching the service five years after it was cut because it had become too expensive.
A spokeswoman for Singapore Airlines said Flight SQ22 departed at approximately 15:35GMT with 150 passengers and 17 crew.
The flight from Changi Airport to Newark took off amid much fanfare.
The flight time is about 90 minutes longer than the previous longest non-stop service.
Qantas launched a 17-hour non-stop service from Perth to London earlier this year, while Qatar runs a 17.5-hour service between Auckland and Doha.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) said there was demand for customers for non-stop services which help cut travelling times compared with flights which have a stopover.
Ahead of the take-off, the airline told the BBC that business class seats for the flight were fully booked, and there were "a very limited number" of premium economy seats left.
The airline is not planning to offer any economy bookings on the route.
A business class ticket will entitle passengers to two meals, and the choice of when they are served, plus refreshments in between. They will also have a bed to sleep in.
Premium economy fares will get three meals at fixed times, with refreshments in between.
Do people want to fly for 19 hours?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @10:51AM
When "an MH370" is preferable to arriving at the destination.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday October 12, @11:14AM
If we're going for longest, I'll carry you on my back across Canada: you'll be travelling for days and days and days.
...
And you thought this would be a dirty sex comment.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday October 12, @11:15AM (1 child)
Eight sentences earlier..
so.. yes?
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday October 12, @12:14PM
No, people would rather use teleportation. But since we don't have that technology, a skip jet that can go halfway around the world in 2 hours would be nice to have.
An 18+ hour flight sucks. That's a lot of sitting. And, at some point you're going to want to sleep, and sleeping in a chair is no fun if you're used to a bed. Not going to sleep as well. When you finally arrive, tired from lack of sleep, you're a lot of timezones away from where you started, with day and night swapped. You're going to be jet lagged to the max.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @12:16PM
Anyone know how long the takeoff roll was? I make a point to watch the seconds from brake release to lift off, in particular on long flights where the plane is very heavy with fuel. When it gets past about 45 seconds, it's starting to feel like the plane might run off the end of the runway...
In its favor, the link notes that the new model of Airbus has better cruise fuel economy than previous planes considered for this route. Thus less fuel load required and maybe a quicker lift off--unless the better fuel economy comes from engines that have less peak thrust for acceleration on the runway.