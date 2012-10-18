from the jokes-write-themselves dept.
If a Moon Has a Moon, Is Its Moon Called a Moonmoon?
A few years ago, an astronomer's son asked the type of question only kids and genius astrophysicists come up with: Can a moon have a moon? Juna Kollmeier of the Carnegie Institution Observatories couldn't answer her child's query, but she realized that investigating the idea could help answer questions about how moons form and even reveal some of the hidden history of the Solar System, reports Ryan F. Mandelbaum at Gizmodo.
The results, which she co-authored with astronomer Sean Raymond of the University of Bordeaux, were recently published in a short paper titled "Can Moons Have Moons?" on the preprint server arXiv.org, which hosts yet-to-be peer reviewed research. The study, however, has raised an even bigger question that now has the scientific Twitterverse riled up. Just what do you call the moon of a moon?
In their study, Kollmeier and Raymond looked at what would happen to a small submoon orbiting another moon. According to the paper, what they found is that in most cases there's just not enough space for a submoon to orbit another moon. Tidal forces would pull the little moon toward the host planet, ripping the mini moon to pieces.
For a submoon to survive, it needs to be small—about six miles in diameter or less. It also needs to orbit a large moon with enough gravity to hold it in place and must be far enough away from the host planet to complete its own orbit. It turns out that several moons in our own solar system fit the bill and could host submoons, including Titan and Iapetus, which orbit Saturn, and Callisto, which orbits Jupiter. Even our own moon is the right size and distance from Earth to potentially host its very own moon.
(Score: 4, Funny) by acid andy on Friday October 12, @09:49PM (4 children)
Big moons have little moons upon their backs to bite 'em,
And little moons have lesser moons, and so, ad infinitum.
Yo Dawg! I heard ya like moons. So I put a moon on yo moon so you can surf while you surf!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Friday October 12, @09:51PM (1 child)
So you're saying that moon's moons can have a moon. And those moons can in turn be mooned.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday October 12, @09:55PM
Yeah, but if the moon is the moon of another moon, is the moon the moon is a moon of a metamoon?
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday October 12, @10:10PM (1 child)
Moons all the way down, eh?
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday October 12, @10:37PM
Sure looks that way. But don't tell the turtles. They get terribly upset!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @09:51PM (1 child)
Siphonaptera
by Augustus De Morgan
Big fleas have little fleas upon their backs to bite 'em,
And little fleas have lesser fleas, and so, ad infinitum.
And the great fleas, themselves, in turn, have greater fleas to go on;
While these again have greater still, and greater still, and so on.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @10:23PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @10:15PM (1 child)
mooned?
moonies?
mooninites?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @10:38PM
Mor-Moons?
(Score: 2) by black6host on Friday October 12, @10:18PM (5 children)
Ok, first off, from TFA:
I don't think this is the first time this question has been asked. However, I do suggest the authors of this study do quickly head over to /r/theydidthemath :)
Actually, I find this stuff fascinating. Physics classes did that to me, it's not my fault...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 12, @10:47PM (4 children)
1. Even if moonmoons rarely occur naturally due to the tight orbit constraints, we could potentially redirect asteroids into stable orbits around the Moon, Callisto, and Titan. All 3 of these moons happen to be decent locations for human habitats: the Moon for obvious reasons, Callisto because it experiences lower radiation than the other Galilean moons, and Titan due to its dense atmosphere.
2. The first exomoon MAY be a Neptune-sized object [soylentnews.org]. If it is far enough from its host planet, it could have substantially larger satellites of its own.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday October 12, @10:59PM (3 children)
Are there any benefits to us of doing this? Like, sources of minerals to the colonies below, some kind of orbital stepping stone or natural space station, or nudging them into a stable orbit to avoid a collision?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @11:08PM (1 child)
I guess you could post it as a status update on Facebook, or upload some pics to Instagram. But other than a social media distraction I don't think there's any real benefit.
(Score: 3, Funny) by acid andy on Friday October 12, @11:17PM
You could write an article where you have to keep clicking through to see the 10 asteroids, with fresh ads by each one. Or is that too last decade?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 12, @11:28PM
It might be easier to get the desired minerals and metals from asteroids. Titan is estimated to be half water, with a lot of ice and other junk near the surface.
Collision avoidance is definitely a good idea for near-Earth asteroids, since they are relatively accessible to us and we don't want them to hit Earth. Putting them into orbit around the Moon may be the politically correct option to avoid fears of causing a deliberate collision into Earth.
In all cases, putting the objects into orbit could make them easier to study, especially if there is a manned presence nearby.
