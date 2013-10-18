from the Software-as-a-Service dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Microsoft Windows 10 October update giving HP users BSOD
Reports of update inflicted file deletion and loss of internet connectivity for Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Store apps have died down. But users of some HP machines tell of seeing the blue screen of death (BSOD) after attempting to update their desktops and laptops.
"After installing KB4464330 (build 17763.55) my HP EliteDesk 800 G3 the machine refuses to boot, ending with BSOD WDF_VIOLATION," wrote a user identified as "Mikael Sillman," who also reports hearing from Microsoft support that Dell machines have been affected too.
The error code refers to an issue with the Windows Driver Framework.
A post to HP's support forum had a similar tale.
"After doing updates, this machine blue screens with the error message WDF_VIOLATION," wrote an individual identified as "PhilBJSPC." "I cannot boot to safe mode and it does not allow me to do a system restore before the updates have gone through. ..."
In the discussion of the issue on the Microsoft support forum, it's been suggested that KB4464330 conflicts with the HP keyboard driver file HpqKbFiltr.sys. Renaming the file is floated as a potential fix.
From the command prompt, this involves navigating to c:\windows\system32\drivers and renaming the file – ren HpqKbFiltr.sys HpqKbFiltr.sys_old – and rebooting.
But in a thread on Reddit, changing the file fails to fix the problem for some.
Softpedia adds:
However, it looks like the bug is much worse than initially thought, at least if the information posted in this Microsoft Community discussion thread is accurate.
One user whose HP computer encountered the BSOD due to the said cumulative update says they got in touch with Microsoft support only to be told that the problem also affects other configurations from different manufacturers.
Furthermore, an alleged Microsoft engineer told the user that the update has been pulled from Windows Update, so systems running version 1809 can no longer it automatically[sic]. However, the update remains available on the Microsoft Update Catalog.
"Actually, HP computers are not the only product affected for this issue other computers as well like DELL etc. That's why for now, we've temporarily paused the update for people who seek to check for updates, to investigate an isolated reported issue and will make it available for download again once ready," the Microsoft engineer was quoted as saying.
A confirmation in this regard does not exist just yet, and checking for updates on a Windows 10 version 1809 system actually offers cumulative update KB4464330, as you can see in the attached photo.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday October 13, @05:37AM
Goodie, goodie, I start a new position Monday supporting a whole bunch of freshly-transitioned corporate machines. Thankfully they're all Lenovo rather than HP or Dell, but this is worrying. I hope to fuck IT didn't push this update...
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...