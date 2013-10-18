Reports of update inflicted file deletion and loss of internet connectivity for Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Store apps have died down. But users of some HP machines tell of seeing the blue screen of death (BSOD) after attempting to update their desktops and laptops.

"After installing KB4464330 (build 17763.55) my HP EliteDesk 800 G3 the machine refuses to boot, ending with BSOD WDF_VIOLATION," wrote a user identified as "Mikael Sillman," who also reports hearing from Microsoft support that Dell machines have been affected too.

The error code refers to an issue with the Windows Driver Framework.

A post to HP's support forum had a similar tale.

"After doing updates, this machine blue screens with the error message WDF_VIOLATION," wrote an individual identified as "PhilBJSPC." "I cannot boot to safe mode and it does not allow me to do a system restore before the updates have gone through. ..."

In the discussion of the issue on the Microsoft support forum, it's been suggested that KB4464330 conflicts with the HP keyboard driver file HpqKbFiltr.sys. Renaming the file is floated as a potential fix.

From the command prompt, this involves navigating to c:\windows\system32\drivers and renaming the file – ren HpqKbFiltr.sys HpqKbFiltr.sys_old – and rebooting.

But in a thread on Reddit, changing the file fails to fix the problem for some.