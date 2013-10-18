from the would-you...do-you-believe-that? dept.
Clues that suggest people are lying may be deceptive, study shows
Researcher Jia Loy, from the University of Edinburgh, created a computerised two-player game in which 24 pairs of players hunted for treasure. Players were free to lie at will.
Researchers coded more than 1100 utterances produced by speakers against 19 potential cues to lying -- such as pauses in speech, changes in speech rate, shifts in eye gaze and eyebrow movements.
The cues were analysed to see which ones listeners identified, and which cues were more likely to be produced when telling an untruth.
The team found listeners were efficient at identifying these common signs.
Listeners make judgements on whether something is true within a few hundred milliseconds of encountering a cue.
However, they found that the common cues associated with lying were more likely to be used if the speaker is telling the truth.
Cues to Lying May be Deceptive: Speaker and Listener Behaviour in an Interactive Game of Deception. Journal of Cognition, 2018; 1 (1): 42 DOI: 10.5334/joc.46
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Saturday October 13, @12:39PM (2 children)
This is true. I often act quite suspiciously when I'm telling the truth but worried you'll think I'm not. And I'm unfortunately aware of that, and can't help it.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 13, @12:45PM
Same here. When I have to think about what I'm saying, my eye focus often changes - often times staring over or through the head of the person I'm talking to. I never worry too much whether the other person believes me or not. He/she can think whatever they like.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Saturday October 13, @01:00PM
No, it's a lie.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 13, @01:09PM (1 child)
People who feel compelled to say "Trust me!" or "Believe me!" are usually not trustworthy.
Trustworthy people have no need to claim,/i> they are trustworthy — their actions clearly show their trustworthiness.
Liars, on the other hand, need to convince YOU they are not lying so that their lies are believed.
Feel free to draw your own conclusions about the current POTUS.
For starters, look here: (1) [nytimes.com], (2), [cnn.com](3) [washingtonpost.com], (4) [billmoyers.com], and (5) [politifact.com].
Hint: Honest people don't usually have web sites dedicated to listing the lies they tell.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 13, @01:22PM
HINT: Normal people don't rant and rave against their elected officials, still denying the legitimacy of the election, years after the election takes place.