NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory Enters Safe Mode; Investigation Underway

posted by chromas on Saturday October 13, @02:41PM   Printer-friendly
martyb writes:

NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory Enters Safe Mode; Investigation Underway:

At approximately 9:55 a.m. EDT on Oct. 10, 2018, NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory entered safe mode, in which the observatory is put into a safe configuration, critical hardware is swapped to back-up units, the spacecraft points so that the solar panels get maximum sunlight, and the mirrors point away from the Sun. Analysis of available data indicates the transition to safe mode was normal behavior for such an event. All systems functioned as expected and the scientific instruments are safe. The cause of the safe mode transition (possibly involving a gyroscope) is under investigation, and we will post more information when it becomes available.

Chandra is 19 years old, which is well beyond the original design lifetime of 5 years. In 2001, NASA extended its lifetime to 10 years. It is now well into its extended mission and is expected to continue carrying out forefront science for many years to come.

Has anyone heard from Opportunity lately?

But seriously, it's amazing how many probes keep running so far beyond their designed life span. Take a look, for instance, at the Mars Rovers. And then consider the two Voyager spacecraft, launched in 1977 which are still in operation!

The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday October 13, @03:31PM

    by Arik (4543) on Saturday October 13, @03:31PM (#748319) Journal
    "And then consider the two Voyager spacecraft, launched in 1977 which are still in operation!"

    In 1977 the throw-away economy was already a thing, don't get me wrong, but it hadn't really soaked in so thoroughly yet. NASA engineers were still probably above it. Don't believe me? Go find a car that was made in 1977, and examine it thoroughly, please.
