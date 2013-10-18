from the only-facebook-should-be-able-to-monetize-your-personal-info dept.
Here's How to see if You're Among the 30 Million Compromised Facebook Users:
The attackers who carried out the mass hack that Facebook disclosed two weeks ago obtained user account data belonging to as many as 30 million users, the social network said on Friday. Some of that data—including phone numbers, email addresses, birth dates, searches, location check-ins, and the types of devices used to access the site—came from private accounts or was supposed to be restricted only to friends.
The revelation is the latest black eye for Facebook as it tries to recover from the scandal that came to light earlier this year in which Cambridge Analytica funneled highly personal details of more than 80 million users to an organization supporting then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. When Facebook disclosed the latest breach two weeks ago, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he didn't know if it allowed attackers to steal users' private data. Friday's update made clear that it did, although the 30 million people affected was less than the 50 million estimate previously given. Readers can check this link to see what, if any, data was obtained by the attackers.
On a conference call with reporters, Vice President of Product Management Guy Rosen said that at the request of the FBI, which is investigating the hack, Facebook isn't providing any information about who the attackers are or their motivations or intentions. That means that for now, affected users should be extra vigilant when reading emails, taking calls, and receiving other types of communications. The ability to know the search queries, location check-ins, phone numbers, email addresses, and other personal details of so many people gives the attackers the ability to send highly customized emails, texts, and voice calls that may try to trick people into turning over money, passwords, or other high-value information.
Information wants to be free?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday October 13, @07:50PM (1 child)
But its just 1.5% of Facebook's users.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Saturday October 13, @07:55PM
What about the 2 billion compromised Facebook users? 😂
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 13, @07:56PM
Answers kind of obvious. If you have an account your compromised. Oh... You mean by a security breach... Not sure how there's a difference. But OK. Good luck with that.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 13, @08:01PM
Facebook is an exploit, waiting to be used. It's only a matter of imagination, and time. The data has been amassed, and awaits those people who are willing and able to use it.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday October 13, @08:02PM
Does that include shadow accounts? You know, the ones they won't even really admit exist? If it does, I bet that link won't tell people without a full account whether their data was breached. No way in hell I'm clicking on it, either way!
